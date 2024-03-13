On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would block the social media app TikTok from Americans across the country unless its owner, Chinese-based tech firm ByteDance Ltd., sells the company.

It’s a matter related to the application supposedly being a security threat, the House claimed as its reason for the legislative effort, as TikTok has more than 150 million U.S. users on it. And in a 352-65 bipartisan vote, it decided it will give TikTok a choice: sell its stake or be banned.

“We have given TikTok a clear choice,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said, per the Associated Press. “Separate from your parent company ByteDance, which is beholden to the CCP (the Chinese Communist Party), and remain operational in the United States, or side with the CCP and face the consequences. The choice is TikTok’s.”

Since social media users first got word of the news that their beloved app could be gone forever, many expressed their frustration … while others merely cracked jokes.

TikTok, you have received the most votes and have been BANISHED from the game. Before you leave my castle forever, please tell the group… are you a FAITHFUL or are you a TRAITOR? pic.twitter.com/6VSWf3ySlr — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) March 13, 2024

Others listed off the myriad issues they believe the U.S. government has yet to correct in the midst of putting up legislation to ban a social media platform.

The House of Representatives just passed a bill that could ban TikTok.



Not raising the minimum wage.

Not lowering healthcare costs.

Not lowering housing costs.

Not lowering childcare costs.



TikTok. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 13, 2024

Whether you are for the ban or against it, take a look at what folks had to say online. — and, yes, even politicians weighed in.

Today I voted for the TikTok bill.



Let me be clear: This is not a ban on TikTok. You can still use TikTok and I want you to be able to use TikTok.



This bill lets you use TikTok WITHOUT forfeiting your personal data to the Chinese government. — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) March 13, 2024

I voted NO on the TikTok ban.



We need comprehensive data privacy legislation—not narrow policy that targets one platform that millions rely on to get news, make a living & build community.



It's past time for a comprehensive approach to regulate big tech & combat disinformation. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) March 13, 2024

TikTok influencers seeing the news that Congress passed the bill to ban the app and they may have to get a real job…pic.twitter.com/xalY2qXWjl — alex (@AlexUlrichh) March 13, 2024

My understanding of the push to ban TikTok pic.twitter.com/KMXtWuFbS5 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 13, 2024

The fact that they won’t try and pass an actual American data privacy bill that protects user data and instead tries to ban the apps that aren’t based in America is proof that this banning TikTok thing has never actually been about protecting citizens. — MaceAhWindu 🇵🇸 (@MaceAhWindu) March 13, 2024

all the famous tiktokers switching to normal jobs once tiktok gets banned pic.twitter.com/JB5BCRlTxH — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) March 13, 2024

Teachers underpaid, 0 gun laws to keep people safer, womens rights are being questioned, the LGBTQ+ community is constantly under attack…..but they got time to vote to ban TikTok pic.twitter.com/hpXxqfl4kr — 💫 (@heyjaeee) March 13, 2024

They'll ban tiktok but won't punish overly aggressive police

They'll ban tiktok but won't make food affordable

They'll ban tiktok but won't denounce Israel's bullshit

They'll ban tiktok but won't cancel student loans

They'll ban tiktok but won't take Covid seriously — Chauce Da Saiyan⚡️🌩 (@ChauceNoSauce) March 13, 2024

trying to ban tiktok during an election year is insane pic.twitter.com/a8tWSXWbmv — zae (@itszaeok) March 13, 2024

TikTok influencers after seeing that Congress passed the bill to ban the app in the US pic.twitter.com/qR00c1oUKw — Brzy💔 (@HoodiBrzy) March 13, 2024

THE HOUSE JUST PASSED THE TIKTOK BAN BILL pic.twitter.com/XD4fAdcrP4 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 13, 2024