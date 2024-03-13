On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would block the social media app TikTok from Americans across the country unless its owner, Chinese-based tech firm ByteDance Ltd., sells the company.
It’s a matter related to the application supposedly being a security threat, the House claimed as its reason for the legislative effort, as TikTok has more than 150 million U.S. users on it. And in a 352-65 bipartisan vote, it decided it will give TikTok a choice: sell its stake or be banned.
“We have given TikTok a clear choice,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said, per the Associated Press. “Separate from your parent company ByteDance, which is beholden to the CCP (the Chinese Communist Party), and remain operational in the United States, or side with the CCP and face the consequences. The choice is TikTok’s.”
Since social media users first got word of the news that their beloved app could be gone forever, many expressed their frustration … while others merely cracked jokes.
Others listed off the myriad issues they believe the U.S. government has yet to correct in the midst of putting up legislation to ban a social media platform.
Whether you are for the ban or against it, take a look at what folks had to say online. — and, yes, even politicians weighed in.
