TikTokers Are ‘Hunting’ Tesla Cybertrucks to Project Anti-Musk Messages on the Tailgate | Video

It turns out the tailgate of a Tesla Cybertruck is “a perfectly flat, light-colored, sharp-edged rectangle — “basically, it’s a projector screen,” Rachel Maddow said, making them perfect for shenanigans launched by TikTokers who are “hunting” the vehicles upon which to project anti-Elon Musk messages.

It’s “a new effort that’s been taking shape on TikTok this week,” Maddow said Friday night, “in which people are apparently driving around at night looking for Tesla Cybertrucks. And then they project things on the tailgate. Tesla Cybertruck, the most recalled truck of in 2024.”

Modern-Day Peaceful Protest…



TikTokers are out at night hunting Cybertrucks—pulling up behind them and projecting anti-Elon Musk messages onto the tailgate. What’s genius is the driver has zero rear visibility and zero idea it’s happening.



The Cybertruck Hunters account popped… pic.twitter.com/PJgLWvqWum — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 22, 2025

One message Maddow shared read, “No, the price of eggs aren’t falling, but the price of this piece of junk sure is.” A second contributed, “Hey, don’t hate me. Musk sold me this S-Box.”

The messages also veer into Musk’s personal life, Maddow added, and “there’s a bunch of these I should not show on TV. A bunch of them making crude jokes about what this big truck is compensating for.”

Musk has been a hot topic of late, especially as his role in Trump’s government appears to expand. Journalist Seth Abramson, the author of several Musk biographies, took to X Thursday and Friday to dispel claims the billionaire is of above-average or genius intelligence.

“As an Elon Musk biographer, I would peg his IQ as between 100 and 110,” Abramson tweeted Thursday afternoon. “There’s zero evidence in his biography of anything higher. And I want to repeat that now, lest you think it a typo. There’s zero evidence, from his life history, of Musk having anything higher than a 110 IQ.”

“It does not take intelligence to, having thrown money at a politician, use the clout you accrued from that to advantage your own businesses—businesses you are well aware you have nothing to do with the success of, which is why you mess around with their patents to hide that fact,” Abramson continued.

“If you assign intelligence to just spending money, you’re in a cult,” he also added. “If you attach intelligence to simply owning a successful company whose work on a day-to-day basis you have nothing to do with and who you are considerably more of a hindrance to than a help to, you’re in a cult.”

You can watch the clip from Maddow in the video above.