tiktok black macro

(Clockwise from left) Garden Marcus, Tabitha Brown and Jalaiah Harmon (Garden Marcus, Getty Images, "Ellen")

Why TikTok and Macro Teamed Up to Launch Incubator for Black Creatives

by | January 14, 2021 @ 2:19 PM

“A lot of the trends that are started on TikTok and have truly made their way to the mainstream (come from) black creators,” TikTok’s Kudzi Chikumbu says

Building on the extraordinary popularity of Black creators, TikTok is partnering with Macro media company to provide support for Black creators looking to parlay viral success into a career.

The social media app and L.A.-based Macro, a multiplatform media company founded by CEO Charles D. King and known for representing people of color, announced the TikTok for Black Creatives Incubator Program, a three-month program dedicated to nurturing and developing 100 Black TikTok creators and music artists.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

