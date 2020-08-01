Microsoft Pauses Talks to Buy TikTok After Trump Suggests Total US Ban (Report)

Microsoft has paused its negotiations to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations after President Donald Trump said he opposed the deal and threatened to ban the social media platform from operating inside the United States, according to The Wall Street Journal.
After Trump’s remarks, TikTok tried to make additional concessions, which included adding as many as 10,000 jobs in the United States over the next three years. The founder of TikTok parent company Bytedance, Zhang Yiming, agreed to sell his stake as part of any deal. Reuters reported on Saturday that Bytedance offered to divest its U.S. operations of TikTok completely in hopes of saving the business from being banned by Trump.
Microsoft has emerged as a potential TikTok buyer, with Fox Business Network’s Charles Gasparino reporting Friday the tech giant was “in talks” to buy the app. However, Trump told reporters late Friday that he did not support such a sale. It was not clear if Trump objected specifically to Microsoft’s involvement or just to any such deal. At the same time, Trump was preparing to sign an order demanding Bytedance divest its ownership of the wildly popular app.
In response to both the Reuters and the Washington Post report, a spokesperson for TikTok said in a statement to TheWrap:
While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok. Hundreds of millions of people come to TikTok for entertainment and connection, including our community of creators and artists who are building livelihoods from the platform. We’re motivated by their passion and creativity, and committed to protecting their privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform.
These are the facts: 100 million Americans come to TikTok for entertainment and connection, especially during the pandemic. We’ve hired nearly 1,000 people to our US team this year alone, and are proud to be hiring another 10,000 employees into great paying jobs across the US. Our $1 billion creator fund supports US creators who are building livelihoods from our platform. TikTok US user data is stored in the US, with strict controls on employee access. TikTok’s biggest investors come from the US. We are committed to protecting our users’ privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform.
A spokesperson for Microsoft has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.
Trump’s decision comes after TikTok has been scrutinized by both U.S. lawmakers and regulators, who have questioned whether the app poses a national security threat due to its data collection practices and close ties to the Chinese government.
Critics contend that the app doubles as a data collection tool for China’s authoritarian government. TikTok denies sharing user data with Chinese authorities, but Stratechery’s Ben Thompson recently pointed out TikTok’s privacy policy explicitly says it “may share” user information “with a parent, subsidiary, or other affiliate of our corporate group,” which, based on how companies operate in China, includes the government.
It wasn't what football star Chad Ochocinco tweeted, but when he tweeted that got him in trouble. Ochocinco was fined $25,000 by the NFL after tweeting during a football game he was playing in. "Man I'm sick of getting hit like that , its the damn preseason [expletive]! 1day I'm gone jump up and start throwing hay makers , #Tylenolplease," he wrote. He sent another tweet at the end of the game apologizing, adding, "1st time twitter hasn't made me money but cost me money."
Gilbert Gottfried - March 2011
Gilbert Gottfried is known for shocking audiences, but his joke about a tsunami that hit Japan didn't go over so well with insurance company Aflac. Gottfried voiced the Aflac duck in the company's commercials for 11 years but was fired when he tweeted, "I just split up with my girlfriend, but like the Japanese say, 'There'll be another one floating by any minute now."
Alec Baldwin - June 2013
Alec Baldwin came under fire back in 2013 when he tweeted threatening, homophobic comments to a reporter who wrote a story that Baldwin's wife tweeted during the funeral for James Gandolfini. "If (sic) put my foot up your f—ing ass, George Stark, but I'm sure you'd dig it too much," said Baldwin. He followed that with: "I'm gonna find you, George Stark, you toxic little queen, and I'm gonna f— … you … up." He later apologized directly to GLAAD and briefly suspended his use of Twitter.
CeeLo Green - Sept. 2014
Singer CeeLo Green's show "The Good Life" was canceled by TBS in the same week that Green both pleaded no contest to a felony charge and tweeted the following about rape: “People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!" He also said, "If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent.” Green later apologized.
Rosie O'Donnell - Dec. 2017
Rosie O'Donnell was slapped by Twitter itself after telling conservative pundit Ben Shapiro to "suck my d---." Shapiro reported her, and after Twitter initially said the tweet did not violate its policy, Shapiro cried double standard. Twitter reversed its position soon after and removed her tweets.
David Eason - Feb. 2018
David Eason, who starred on MTV's "Teen Mom 2," was fired from the show in February after tweeting homophobic comments. He referred to gay and transgender people as "abominations" who he would teach his kids not to associate with.
James Gunn - July 2018
Director James Gunn was fired from Marvel and Disney's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise after a series of old tweets of his resurfaced making "offensive" jokes about rape and pedophilia. Gunn apologized for the tweets, and the stars of "Guardians of the Galaxy," most notably actor Dave Bautista, defended Gunn and asked that he be reinstated as director.
James Woods - Sept. 2018
Actor James Woods found himself locked out from Twitter after sharing a meme that was considered potentially "misleading" about the midterm elections. Woods is a noted conservative known for his often inflammatory right-wing commentary. He even revealed on Twitter he was dropped by his agent on July 4, who said he was feeling "patriotic" to no longer represent Woods. Fellow pundits accused Twitter of a liberal bias with an attempt to silence conservative voices. Woods was eventually reinstated to Twitter in October and said he did not delete the offending tweet in order to get reinstated. "As a conservative I am not about to walk on eggshells because of Twitter’s bias or liberal insanity in general,” Woods said upon returning to Twitter.
