TikTok Star Charly Jordan Apologizes For Traveling to Rwanda Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Influencer Charly Jordan apologized to her fans on Monday for traveling to Rwanda during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was a “very incorrect time to travel and I’m completely in the wrong for doing that” in an Instagram Story.

The apology comes after a wild few days for Jordan, who has more than 5 million followers combined on TikTok and Instagram. Last Wednesday, Jordan told her followers she had “made it to Rwanda” and added she was “definitely corona free haha,” complete with the crying emoji face. (Rwanda is one of only a few dozen countries that is allowing American citizens to visit, with some restrictions.)

Jordan’s trip got off to a good enough start; her Instagram includes a video with Silverback Gorillas, and she also posted some dancing and eating videos on TikTok. Things soon took a turn for the worst, though, after she tested positive for COVID-19 — despite having tested positive for the virus only a few months earlier. In a TikTok video, Jordan tearfully said “literally the f—ing government showed up at my place, and came and dragged me away from everybody I was with, and I don’t speak the language, and they locked me in this f—ing room. And I can’t leave.” Jordan added the Rwandan government wasn’t telling her how long she’d have to be isolated in her room.

Later, as Vulture pointed out, Jordan said “the U.S. shouldn’t be letting anyone be traveling out of the country” in a comment on TikTok. Her response came after some fans had been critical of her decision to go on a trip, despite the pandemic. Compounding matters, Jordan said she was unable to smoke medical marijuana — which has helped her cope with anxiety for several years — while being locked down in her room.

After four days on government-mandated lockdown, Jordan received some good news: her test had been a false positive. She then posted a followup video on TikTok, saying “I knew that I didn’t have it,” as she moved around her room, shook her hands and held back tears.

On Monday, the 21-year-old shared the following apology on Instagram — and said she won’t be traveling until there’s a vaccine for COVID-19.

“I would like to make an apology for traveling during this time, because I know that it’s a very incorrect time to travel, and I’m completely in the wrong for doing that, and I have learned my lesson one hundred percent,” she said. “Trust me. I’ve been sitting here in this room, locked in this room for the past four days thinking about it, and I will not be traveling anymore during this time.”