TikTok Star Sarah Cooper to Develop CBS Comedy Based on Her Book ‘How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings’

TikTok star Sarah Cooper is increasingly becoming a Hollywood favorite. The viral star known for mimicking Donald Trump is adapting her book, “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings” as a comedy for CBS.

Cooper will co-write and executive produce the project which comes from Nina Tassler’s PatMa productions. Cindy Chupack will co-write the series with Cooper and serve as showrunner.

The series would follow three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company as they help each other navigate modern gender politics in their careers and in their personal lives.

Cooper has become a social media star on TikTok (and Twitter, where she regularly shares her videos) since April for her viral videos that feature her lip-syncing the president’s actual words (including his infamous “Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV” brag about his cognitive test). Cooper’s first video, “How to Medical” has already drawn more than 20 million views since it was posted April 23.

The comedy project is Cooper’s second TV gig in recent weeks. She signed on to star in a Netflix comedy special last week, “Everything’s Fine.” She also guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this month.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” will feature vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans. The special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne with Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne executive producing through their production company Animal Pictures in addition to Cooper and Paula Pell.