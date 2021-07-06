TikTok ‘Working Quickly’ to Fix App Issues

TikTok went down for many users Tuesday. The social media company said it was doing its best to get the app back online.

The TikTok Support Twitter acknowledged the issue Tuesday afternoon and said, “the TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!”

A representative for TikTok did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Users of the popular video-sharing social network reported issues loading videos and liked posts, as well as profile information like followers and follower counts, were not showing up in the app. TheVerge reported that the issues appeared to extend to both the mobile app and web version of TikTok.

Error messages that said “Network Error” or “Server Issue” were commonly reported by frustrated users trying to view content. Access to liked videos and notification history were also displaying error messages.

Somewhat ironically, peeved TikTok users took to another social media site to air their grievances. #TikTokDown

became a popular hashtag as people began discussing their respective difficulties in loading the app.

“How tf am I supposed to waste my afternoon if I can’t scroll through tiktok?” one user jokingly asked.

DownDetector, a site that aggregates reports of outages on websites and apps, noted over 40,000 reports of TikTok being down. DownDetector’s chart indicates that the issues first started being reported around noon today, and peaked at over 42,000 reports around 1 p.m. PT.

As with any technical outage or glitch on a social media platform, the memes were in abundance. Check out some consumer reactions to the issue below.

The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience! — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 6, 2021

Everyone checking twitter because tiktok is down #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/sgrz0UPpty — Astro⁹⁹⁹ ₉⁹₉ (@Y0_Astro) July 6, 2021

how tf am I supposed to waste my afternoon if I can't scroll through tiktok? #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/vY7ZRe1ND3 — sarah¡! STREAM KMM (@lokiscuddlebot) July 6, 2021

tiktok hq trying to get their servers back up #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/Wraj78nHa6 — Astro⁹⁹⁹ ₉⁹₉ (@Y0_Astro) July 6, 2021

Minute 15: TikTok is down and another human made eye contact with me for the first time in 2 years. Don’t know how much longer I will last. #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/AstpfhhpWU — GioD (@_Gio_D) July 6, 2021