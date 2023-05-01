Tim Bachman, Founding Guitarist for ‘Takin’ Care of Business’ Band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 71

Tim Bachman, founding guitarist of the Canadian rock band Bachman Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother Randy said Monday. He was 71.

Three Bachman brothers, plus bassist Fred Turner, formed the good-time hoser-rock four-piece in a Winnipeg garage in 1973. Rousing, guitar-driven stompers like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing yet,” “Takin’ Care of Business” and “Roll on Down the Highway” boosted BTO’s catalog with five top-40 albums and six top-40 singles in the U.S.

BTO’s fans, known as “gear heads” from the band’s gear-shaped logo, have bought more than 30 million records worldwide over the years. The band’s songs are still in heavy rotation in classic-rock radio and elsewhere; Office Depot centered its entire marketing campaign on the song “Takin’ Care of Business.”

Bachman was preceded in death by drummer and brother Robbie Bachman, who died in January at age 69. The surviving brother, Randy, is the oldest of the three.

“I haven’t posted because my heart has been heavy but the news has announced my brother Tim passed this weekend,” Randy said on Facebook and Twitter. “I am the last of my family on this side with all my memories of our life growing up in Winnipeg. So grateful for that. I’m sure my parents welcomed him home with my other 2 brothers who have passed in quick succession since the pandemic. I was the oldest. Rest in Peace, Timmy with mummy, daddy, Gary & Robbie.”

Tim Bachman’s son, who had been sharing health updates about his dad on his Facebook page, confirmed that he died Friday, but did not give a reason. He recalled his final moments with his father in a post from the day before.

“I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had,” he wrote. “He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, ‘I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…’ and then passed back out. It’s really hard watching your parent lay in bed helpless and sick and there’s nothing you can do to help them. Breaking my heart. Thankful for the time we got to spend together.”