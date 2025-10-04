GOP Rep Threatens to Bring Netflix Execs Before Congress Over ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Trans Character | Video

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R) is threatening to call Netflix executives before Congress to testify about “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” the hit animated series whose main character is trans.

Burchett appeared with Benny Johnson, the same conservative activist and podcaster whose interview with FCC chair Brendan Carr included a veiled threat toward ABC mere hours before Disney briefly pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air.

Speaking with Burchett, Johnson brought up “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” the animated fantasy/horror comedy series based on the graphic novel “DeadEndia,” which premiered on Netflix in 2022. The main character is Barney Guttman, a transgender teen.

A clip from the show in which Barney declares transgender identity recently went viral, and was reposted by Elon Musk, who urged his followers to cancel Netflix.

“Would you be in favor of the Netflix leadership being asked to testify for this?,” Johnson asked Burchett.

“Here’s what I want to do on this one because the First Amendment and all that is involved in it,” Burchett said. “I’m gonna follow up with my folks, after we get off. I’m gonna call them and say ‘Which committee can they be brought in front of – I think we have to look at, who regulates the FCC, and since it’s cable [sic: streaming] does that count, I don’t know.”

Since the clip went viral, the show’s creator, Hamish Steele, has reportedly received homophobic and antisemitic messages. Netflix did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment.

“They need to be brought in,” Burchett said. “We need to find out what their agenda is, and why they’re pushing this stuff. Because from what I understand, that little cartoon is the No. 1-rated cartoon on their show.”

Burchett noted that “I know some gay folks” and suggested they are unhappy with how transgender rights are being “lumped in” with LGBT community activism. The congressman said “Dead End: Paranormal Park” goes beyond inclusive representation.

“That right there is recruiting,” he said. “That is grooming. That is the worst of the worst, because they’re taking young minds, and they know they can do that.”