Tim Considine, who played Mike Douglas, Fred MacMurray’s oldest son on the first five seasons of sitcom “My Three Sons,” has died at age 81.

His son Christopher told THR on Friday that his father died Thursday in Los Angeles at his home in Mar Vista.

Considine made his screen debut opposite Red Skelton in 1953’s “The Clown” and two years later, starred as nice guy Spin Evans opposite David Stollery’s rich kid Marty Markham on “The Adventures of Spin and Marty,” which premiered as part of ABC’s “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

The actor went on to star in Hardy Boys serials as Frank Hardy, with Tommy Kirk as younger bother Joe, and appear in the Disney’s 1959 comedy “The Shaggy Dog.”

He also played the shell-shocked soldier who gets slapped by George C. Scott in 1970’s Best Picture winner, “Patton.” His other film credits include “Executive Suite,” and “Her Twelve Men” and he guested on TV shows from “Bonanza,” and “Gunsmoke” to “The Fugitive” and “Medical Center.”

A sports and racing enthusiast, he wrote several books including 1983’s “The Language of Sport,” 1997’s “American Grand Prix Racing: A Century of Drivers & Cars” and 2018’s “Twice Around the Clock: The Yanks at Le Mans.”

His brother John played Reginald Love on the NBC soap opera “Another World” and co-wrote the 1978 Robert Altman film “A Wedding.”

Survivors include his son and brother, his wife, Willett; his sister, Erin; and grandchildren, Ethan and Tyler.

He was married to actress Charlotte Stewart from 1965 until 1969.