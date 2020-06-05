Tim Davie to Succeed Tony Hall as BBC Director-General
Title makes Davie the 17th CEO and editor-in-chief of BBC Corporation
Tony Maglio | June 5, 2020 @ 6:34 AM
Last Updated: June 5, 2020 @ 7:04 AM
BBC
Tim Davie has been selected to replace Tony Hall as BBC’s director-general, a title that carries CEO and editor-in-chief responsibilities. The succession becomes effective on Sept. 1.
Davie, who will be the corporation’s 17th director-general, brings to the role 15 years of experience at an executive level within the BBC, including his recent post as CEO of BBC Studios. He’s also held marketing roles at PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble.
“Tim has a strong track record as the CEO of BBC Studios and is one of the most respected names in the industry. His leadership and experience, both outside the BBC and within, will ensure that we are well placed to meet the opportunities and challenges of the coming years. Tim has an enthusiasm and energy for reform, while holding dear to the core mission of the BBC,” Sir David Clementi, chairman of the BBC Board, said in a statement on Friday. “We know that the industry is undergoing unprecedented change and the organisation faces significant challenges as well as opportunities. I am confident that Tim is the right person to lead the BBC as it continues to reform and change.”
“My focus for the remainder of my own term as Chairman, until February of next year, will be to ensure that there is a smooth and successful handover and that the BBC continues to serve audiences across the whole of the UK,” Clementi added.
“I am honoured to be appointed the BBC’s next Director-General. This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people. Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality,” Davie said. “Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world. Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform, make clear choices and stay relevant. I am very confident we can do this because of the amazing teams of people that work at the BBC.”
“I’m delighted that Tim has been appointed as the next Director-General. He is a fantastic leader,” Hall said. “I wish him every success for the future. I know that the BBC is in safe hands.”
Davie will make £525,000, or roughly the equivalent of $667,000, annually. That’s actually less than he made last year as BBC Studios CEO.
The contract for the BBC’s director-general role is a permanent one.
25 Stars Who Need Only a Tony to EGOT, From Julie Andrews to Kate Winslet (Photos)
The EGOT -- an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it -- if they manage to score a Broadway success.
Julie Andrews (1935 - )
Emmys (2): Variety Musical Series, "The Julie Andrews Hour" (1973); Nonfiction Series, "Broadway: The American Musical" (2005)
Grammys (2): Recording For Children, "Mary Poppins" (1965); Spoken Word Album for Children, "Julie Andrews' Collection Of Poems, Songs, And Lullabies" (2010)
Oscar: Actress, "Mary Poppins" (1964)
Getty Images
Cher (1946 - )
Emmy: Variety, Music or Comedy Special, "Cher: The Farewell Tour" (2003)
Grammy: Dance Recording, "Believe" (1999)
Oscar: Actress, "Moonstruck" (1987)
Getty Images
Common (1972 - )
Emmy: Original Music and Lyrics, "13th" (2017)
Grammys (3): R&B Song, "Love of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop)" (2002); Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, "Southside" (2007); Song Written For Visual Media, "Glory" (2015)
Oscar: Original Song "Selma" (2014)
Kate Winslet (1975 - )
Emmy: Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, "Mildred Pierce" (2011)
Grammy: Spoken Word Album for Children, "Listen to the Storyteller" (1999)
Oscar: Actress, "The Reader" (2008)
Getty Images
Hildur Guðnadóttir (1982 - )
Emmy: Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, "Chernobyl" (2019)
Grammy: Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, "Chernobyl" (2020)
Oscar: Best Original Score, "Joker" (2020)
Barbra Streisand (1942 - )
Emmys (3): Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Actors and Performers, "My Name Is Barbra" (1965); Variety, Music or Comedy Special and Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, "Barbra: The Concert" (1995)
Grammys (8): Vocal Female Performance and Album of the Year, "The Barbra Streisand Album" (1963); Vocal Female Performance, "People" (1964) and "My Name Is Barbra" (1965); Song of the Year and Pop Female Vocal Performance, "Love Theme From A Star Is Born (Evergreen)" (1977); Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal, "Guilty" (1980); Pop Female Vocal Performance, "The Broadway Album" (1986)
Oscars (2): Actress, "Funny Girl" (1968); Original Song, "A Star Is Born" (1976)
Getty Images
Brian Grazer (1951 - )
Emmys (3): Miniseries, "From the Earth to the Moon" (1998); Comedy Series, "Arrested Development" (2004); Drama Series, "24" (2006)
Grammy: Music Film, "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years" (2016)
Oscar: Best Picture (producing), "A Beautiful Mind" (2001)
Ron Howard (1954 - )
Emmys (2): Miniseries (producing), "From the Earth to the Moon" (1998); Comedy Series (producing), "Arrested Development" (2004)
Grammy: Music Film, "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years" (2016)
Oscars (2): Best Picture and Director, "A Beautiful Mind" (2001)
Getty Images
James Moll (1963 - )
Emmy: Informational Special, "Survivors of the Holocaust" (1996)
Grammy: Long Form Music Video, "Foo Fighters: Back And Forth" (2011)
Oscar: Documentary Feature (producing), "The Last Days" (1998)
Getty Images
Michael Giacchino (1967 - )
Emmy: Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore), "Lost" (2005)
Grammys (3): Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media, "Ratatouille" (2007) and "Up" (2009); Instrumental Composition, "Married Life" (2009)
Oscar: Original Score, "Up" (2009)
Getty Images
Randy Newman (1943 - )
Emmys (3): Music and Lyrics, "Cop Rock" (1991); Main Title Theme Music, "Monk" (2004); Original Music and Lyrics, "Monk" (2010)
Grammys (6): Instrumental Composition, "The Natural" (1984); Instrumental Composition Written for Visual Media, "A Bug's Life" (1999); Song Written for Visual Media, "When She Loved Me" (From Toy Story 2) (2000); "If I Didn't Have You" (From Monsters, Inc.) (2002); "Our Town" (From Cars) (2006); Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media, "Toy Story 3" (2010)
Oscars (2): Original Song, "Monsters, Inc." (2001); Original Song, "Toy Story 3" (2010)
John Williams (1932 - )
Emmys (3): Musical Composition, "Heidi" (1969); Music Composition for a Special Program, "Jane Eyre" (1972); Original Main Title Theme Music, "Great Performances" (2009)
Oscars (5): Music, Scoring Adaptation and Original Song Score, "Fiddler on the Roof" (1971); Original Score, "Jaws" (1975) and "Star Wars" (1977) and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982) and "Schindler's List" (1993)
Getty Images
Burt Bacharach (1928)
Emmy: Single Program - Variety or Musical, "Singer Presents Burt Bacharach" (1971)
Grammys (6): Instrumental Arrangement, "Alfie" (1967); Score From an Original Cast Show Album, "Promises, Promises" (1969); Score Written For A Motion Picture or a TV Special, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969); Song of the Year, "That's What Friends Are For" (1986); Pop Collaboration With Vocals, "I Still Have That Other Girl (1998); Pop Instrumental Album, "At This Time" (2005)
Oscars (3): Original Song and Score for a Motion Picture (not a Musical), "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969); Original Song, "Arthur" (1981)
Sid Ramin (1919 - )
Daytime Emmy: Design Excellence for a Daytime Drama Series, "All My Children" (1983)
Grammy: Sound Track Album From Motion Picture or Television, "West Side Story" (1961)
Oscar: Scoring of a Musical Picture, "West Side Story" (1961)
Getty Images
Martin Scorsese (1942 - )
Emmys (3): Directing for a Drama Series, "Boardwalk Empire" (2011); Nonfiction Special (producing) and Directing of a Nonfiction Special, "George Harrison: Living in the Material World" (2012)
Grammy: Long Form Music Video, "No Direction Home" (2005)
Oscar: Director, "The Departed" (2006)
Getty Images
George Burns (1896 - 1996)
Emmy: Performance in Informational Programming, "A Conversation With..." (1990)
Grammy: Spoken Word or Non-Musical Recording, "Gracie - A Love Story" (1990)
Oscar: Supporting Actor, "The Sunshine Boys" (1975)
Photo: Allan Warren
John Addison (1920-1998)
Emmy: Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore), "Murder, She Wrote" (1985)
Grammy: Original Score From A Motion Picture Or Television Show, "Tom Jones" (1963)
Marilyn Bergman (1929 - ) and Alan Bergman (1925 - )
Emmys (3): Music Composition for a Special (Dramatic Underscore), "Sybil" (1977); Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics, "Barbra: The Concert" (1995); Music and Lyrics, "AFI's 100 Years... 100 Movies: America's Greatest Movies" (1999)
Grammys (2): Song of the Year, Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special, "The Way We Were" (1974)
Oscars (3): Original Song, "The Thomas Crown Affair" (1968); Original Song, "The Way We Were" (1973); Original Song Score and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score, "Yentl" (1983)
Getty Images
Caitrin Rogers (1983 - )
Emmy: Outstanding Informational Programming - Long Form, "The Tillman Story" (2012)
Grammy: Best Music Film, "Twenty Feet From Stardom" (2015)
Oscar: Best Documentary Feature, "Twenty Feet From Stardom" (2014)
Peter Ustinov (1921-2004)
Emmys (3): Single Performance - Lead or Support, "Omnibus" (1958); Single Performance by Lead Actor in a Drama, "Barefoot in Athens" (1967); Single Performance by Lead Actor, "A Storm in Summer" (1970)
Grammy: Recording For Children, "Peter and the Wolf" (1959)
Oscars (2): Supporting Actor, "Spartacus" (1960) and "Topkapi" (1964)
Photo: Allan Warren
Robin Williams (1951-2014)
Emmys (2): Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, "Carol, Carl, Whoopi and Robin" (1987); Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, "ABC Presents: A Royal Gala" (1988)
Grammys (5): Comedy Recording, "Reality...What A Concept" (1979); "A Night at the Met" (1987); Comedy Recording, "Good Morning, Vietnam" (1988); Recording for Children, "Pecos Bill" (1988); Spoken Comedy Album, "Robin Williams - Live 2002"
Oscar: Supporting Actor, "Good Will Hunting" (1997)
Getty Images
Morgan Neville (1967 - )
Emmy: Historical Documentary, "Best of Enemies" (2016)
Grammy: Best Music Film, "Twenty Feet From Stardom" (2015)
Oscar: Documentary Feature, "Twenty Feet From Stardom" (2015)
Jon Blair (1950 - )
Emmy: Outstanding Historical Programming - Long Form, "Reporters at War" (2005)
Grammy: Best Concept Music Video, "Land of Confusion" (1987)
Oscar: Documentary Feature, "Anne Frank Remembered" (1995)
Alex Gibson
Emmy: Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special, "John Adams" (2008)
Grammy: Best Score Soundtrack Album, "The Dark Knight" (2008)