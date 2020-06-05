Tim Davie to Succeed Tony Hall as BBC Director-General

Tim Davie has been selected to replace Tony Hall as BBC’s director-general, a title that carries CEO and editor-in-chief responsibilities. The succession becomes effective on Sept. 1.

Davie, who will be the corporation’s 17th director-general, brings to the role 15 years of experience at an executive level within the BBC, including his recent post as CEO of BBC Studios. He’s also held marketing roles at PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble.

“Tim has a strong track record as the CEO of BBC Studios and is one of the most respected names in the industry. His leadership and experience, both outside the BBC and within, will ensure that we are well placed to meet the opportunities and challenges of the coming years. Tim has an enthusiasm and energy for reform, while holding dear to the core mission of the BBC,” Sir David Clementi, chairman of the BBC Board, said in a statement on Friday. “We know that the industry is undergoing unprecedented change and the organisation faces significant challenges as well as opportunities. I am confident that Tim is the right person to lead the BBC as it continues to reform and change.”

“My focus for the remainder of my own term as Chairman, until February of next year, will be to ensure that there is a smooth and successful handover and that the BBC continues to serve audiences across the whole of the UK,” Clementi added.

“I am honoured to be appointed the BBC’s next Director-General. This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people. Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality,” Davie said. “Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world. Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform, make clear choices and stay relevant. I am very confident we can do this because of the amazing teams of people that work at the BBC.”

“I’m delighted that Tim has been appointed as the next Director-General. He is a fantastic leader,” Hall said. “I wish him every success for the future. I know that the BBC is in safe hands.”

Davie will make £525,000, or roughly the equivalent of $667,000, annually. That’s actually less than he made last year as BBC Studios CEO.

The contract for the BBC’s director-general role is a permanent one.