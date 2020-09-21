Go Pro Today

Tim Pastore to Step Down as All3Media America CEO

Pastore joined London-based “Fleabag” and “Gold Rush” distributor from Nat Geo in 2018

| September 21, 2020 @ 12:24 PM Last Updated: September 21, 2020 @ 1:03 PM

Zach Lyons Photography

After two years, Tim Pastore will exit as CEO of All3Media America.

Pastore joined All3Media, the London-based distributor of series like “Fleagbag” and “Gold Rush” in 2018, coming over from Nat Geo, where he served as president of original programming and production. All3Media America is made up of 13 different production companies, including Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay, Jimmy Fox’s Main Event Media, Kevin Bartel’s Best Production Company and Woodman Park Productions, as well as the U.S. operations of U.K.-based companies Studio Lambert, Lime Pictures and Lion TV.

Studio Lambert is known for producing CBS’ “Undercover Boss.” Along with “Undercover Boss,” All3Media is behind CNN’s “United Shades of America,” USA’s “Chrisley Knows Best” and Fox’s “24 Hours to Hell and Back.” All3Media is headquartered in London.

Also Read: 2020 Emmys Settle for Record Low 6.1 Million Viewers

“I’d like to thank Tim for his leadership and the expertise that has contributed to our expansion of the U.S. operation over the last two years, increasing our production footprint with the introduction of new partners and platforms, and for managing the business during these unprecedented times,” All3Media group CEO Jane Turton said. “He has put us on the path to achieve further growth as we continue to supercharge our non-scripted slate in the U.S. Our format pipeline is bigger than ever, and we’ll be bringing more and more successful U.K. formats to American audiences as well as developing original ideas from the U.S. teams in LA and New York.”

Pastore added: “It’s been a privilege to lead such a dynamic group of people in my time at the helm of All3Media America. I’m so proud of the work that this team has accomplished, including the launch of new companies with marquee creative talent, the expansion of the overall programming slate, and truly meaningful diversity and inclusion initiatives that I know will create more and more equitable opportunities for years to come. I look forward to seeing All3Media America continue to grow and succeed under Jane Turton and Group COO Sara Geater’s direct leadership going forward.”

Related Content