Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen Commits to ‘Rebuilding Trust’ After NY Times Expose

Time’s UP CEO Tina Tchen responded Sunday to ongoing criticism and scrutiny following revelations in a lengthy expose in the New York Times about conflicts of interest within the organization.

Tchen writes:

"Yesterday, @jodikantor of @nytimes published an in-depth piece about TIME'S UP and its leadership.

While we may not agree with every assertion made by the publication, we respect journalism as one of the many ways organizations working to advance systemic change are held accountable by their communities.

We see this reporting as an opportunity to glean more insights and feedback from those who have been impacted by our organization, and we value hearing from those with varying opinions across our vast community.

As The New York Times notes, we are hiring an outside, independent expert to lead us in structuring an open and collaborative impact review process that will proceed in multiple phases, and include input from survivors, supporters, critics and partners.

As we move forward, we will continue in our work to contend with longstanding, entrenched patriarchy, in ways that are informed by those who are the closest to those harms.

We’re committed to rebuilding trust and leading responsibly in ways that honor and center the very people we want to serve. We will have more to share in the coming days.”

More to come…