Time’s Up Urges SAG-AFTRA Members to Vote Against Proposed Studio Contract

Hollywood’s anti-sexual harassment organization says the contract does not do enough to protect actors in intimate scenes

| July 20, 2020 @ 6:25 PM Last Updated: July 20, 2020 @ 6:29 PM

Getty

Time’s Up has come out against SAG-AFTRA’s proposed studio contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, urging the guild’s members to vote against approving it in a statement released Monday evening.

“Creating safe, dignified, and equitable workplaces in an industry where nudity and intimacy are often part of the work is challenging, but not insurmountable,” the sexual abuse advocacy group said. “Therefore, the fact that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP reached an agreement that does not include key health and safety measures is deeply disappointing and dangerous.”

The new contract, which was ratified by the guild’s national board earlier this month and now must be approved by members, contains new rules to protect actors involved in nude and simulated sex scenes. Among them is the prohibition of using personal recording devices during auditions and filming of intimate scenes, and requirements that all actors involved in intimate scenes have a robe to cover up in between takes available at all times and have a “nudity rider” outlining all details and requirements for intimate scenes sent to them for review with at least 48 hours noticed.

Also Read: Time's Up Urges SAG-AFTRA Members to Vote Against Proposed Studio Contract

While Time’s Up acknowledged this progress, the organization still feels that the contract does not go far enough. Among the additional regulations demanded are “robust closed set protections and definitions for ‘nudity’ and ‘simulated sex,’ to the contract, and providing greater clarity on who is ‘essential’ to have on set during nude and simulated sex scenes,” as well as required safety meetings similar to those mandated prior to the filming of stunt scenes.

Time’s Up also echoed complaints made by the SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles local board — which voted 29-13 against recommending the contract — that the intimacy protections do not extend to background actors. An example regularly given by contract critics is the TV show “Westworld,” which has had actors regularly film nude scenes as the show’s artificially-generated “hosts.”

Also Read: SAG-AFTRA Approves Tentative Deal With AMPTP

SAG-AFTRA leadership has said that providing 48-hour notice for background actors is impossible given that most are hired via special agencies and assigned to shoots in less than 24 hours. While the contract allows for background actors to refuse to do nude or intimate scenes and still be paid, critics say that such refusals could still lead to them not being hired for future productions.

“This is not a dollars and cents issue. Performers should not have to wait three more years for another round of negotiations,” Time’s Up said. “The only option now is for SAG-AFTRA members to vote no on the existing 2020 TV/Theatrical Agreement and force an immediate renegotiation with the AMPTP – one that offers terms that truly reflect the values of safety, equity, and dignity that all actors deserve.”

The voting period for the SAG-AFTRA contract ends at 5 PM PT on Wednesday. More on the debate over the contract can be found on WrapPRO. 

Time's Up Stays Strong for Oscars as Catt Sadler, Ronan Farrow, Heather Graham Unite (Photos)

  • COVER - Times Up Oscar Week 2018 Catt Sadler, Ronan Farrow, Heather Graham Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Time's Up Oscars - Vanity Fair Lancome Soho - _0003_Radhika Johnes, Ava DuVernay Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Time's Up Oscars - Vanity Fair Lancome - Soho House - _0003_Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome Soho House - 926122542 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Time's Up Oscars - Vanity Fair Lancome - Soho House - _0005_Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome Soho House - 926114434 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Time's Up Oscars - Vanity Fair Lancome - Soho House - _0006_Heather Graham - Time's Up Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Time's Up Oscars - Vanity Fair Lancome Soho - _0001_Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome Soho House - 926122098 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Time's Up Oscars - Vanity Fair Lancome - Soho House - _0000_Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome Soho House - 926123024 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Times Up Oscar Week 2018 - _0000_926127200 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka
  • Krista Smith Zendaya Caitlin Jenner Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome - _0003_926127186 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka
  • Time's Up Oscars - Vanity Fair Lancome Soho - _0002_Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome Soho House - 926112402 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome - _0004_926126932 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka
  • Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome - _0000_926127262 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka
  • Times Up Oscar Week 2018 Matt Winklemeyer/Getty Images
  • Time's Up Oscars - Vanity Fair Lancome - Soho House - _0001_Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome Soho House - 926122850 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome - _0001_926127230 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka
  • Time's Up Oscars - Vanity Fair Lancome - Soho House - _0004_Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome Soho House - 926122144 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome - _0002_926127226 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka
  • Time's Up Oscars - Vanity Fair Lancome - Soho House - _0002_Time's Up Oscars Vanity Fair Lancome Soho House - 926122726 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Nominees Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, Alison Janney, and Kobe Bryant on the Hollywood party circuit earlier this season. (Getty Images for InStyle; Getty Images for the DGA; AMPAS)
1 of 20

Stars from across the entertainment ecosystem gather at Soho House as the first significant gathering of Oscar weekend

Catt Sadler, Ronan Farrow and Heather Graham were among the leading names and faces of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements at a Soho House gathering on Thursday night. The packed event honoring Women in Hollywood and benefitting Time's Up drew star support from all corners of the entertainment ecosystem:  film, TV, journalism, music, comedy, reality and influencers.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE