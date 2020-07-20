Time’s Up has come out against SAG-AFTRA’s proposed studio contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, urging the guild’s members to vote against approving it in a statement released Monday evening.

“Creating safe, dignified, and equitable workplaces in an industry where nudity and intimacy are often part of the work is challenging, but not insurmountable,” the sexual abuse advocacy group said. “Therefore, the fact that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP reached an agreement that does not include key health and safety measures is deeply disappointing and dangerous.”

The new contract, which was ratified by the guild’s national board earlier this month and now must be approved by members, contains new rules to protect actors involved in nude and simulated sex scenes. Among them is the prohibition of using personal recording devices during auditions and filming of intimate scenes, and requirements that all actors involved in intimate scenes have a robe to cover up in between takes available at all times and have a “nudity rider” outlining all details and requirements for intimate scenes sent to them for review with at least 48 hours noticed.

Also Read: Time's Up Urges SAG-AFTRA Members to Vote Against Proposed Studio Contract

While Time’s Up acknowledged this progress, the organization still feels that the contract does not go far enough. Among the additional regulations demanded are “robust closed set protections and definitions for ‘nudity’ and ‘simulated sex,’ to the contract, and providing greater clarity on who is ‘essential’ to have on set during nude and simulated sex scenes,” as well as required safety meetings similar to those mandated prior to the filming of stunt scenes.

Time’s Up also echoed complaints made by the SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles local board — which voted 29-13 against recommending the contract — that the intimacy protections do not extend to background actors. An example regularly given by contract critics is the TV show “Westworld,” which has had actors regularly film nude scenes as the show’s artificially-generated “hosts.”

Also Read: SAG-AFTRA Approves Tentative Deal With AMPTP

SAG-AFTRA leadership has said that providing 48-hour notice for background actors is impossible given that most are hired via special agencies and assigned to shoots in less than 24 hours. While the contract allows for background actors to refuse to do nude or intimate scenes and still be paid, critics say that such refusals could still lead to them not being hired for future productions.

“This is not a dollars and cents issue. Performers should not have to wait three more years for another round of negotiations,” Time’s Up said. “The only option now is for SAG-AFTRA members to vote no on the existing 2020 TV/Theatrical Agreement and force an immediate renegotiation with the AMPTP – one that offers terms that truly reflect the values of safety, equity, and dignity that all actors deserve.”

The voting period for the SAG-AFTRA contract ends at 5 PM PT on Wednesday. More on the debate over the contract can be found on WrapPRO.