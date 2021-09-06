Shonda Rhimes Eva Longoria Hilary Rosen Katie McGrath Time's Up

Clockwise from top left: Former Time's Up board members Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Katie McGrath and Hilary Rosen (Photos by Getty Images)

RIP Time’s Up – What the Hell Just Happened? | Analysis

WAXWORD

by | September 6, 2021 @ 11:16 AM

The idea that powerful Hollywood women could strike a loud and decisive blow on behalf of gender equity has died

Time’s Up came to an abrupt end this holiday weekend. The group may still have money in the bank. There are still useful programs in place to help survivors of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace. 

But with the resignation of virtually the entire Time’s Up board of directors — including showrunner Shonda Rimes, producer Katie McGrath, lawyer Nina Shaw, actress Eva Longoria and political mover-and-shaker Hilary Rosen — the idea that a group of powerful Hollywood women, united in their purpose to protect women from all walks of life from a pervasive culture of sexual predation, has died.

