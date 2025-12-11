Timothée Chalamet to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival’s Spotlight Actor of the Year Award

Timothée Chalamet will be honored next month with the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award for his lauded performance in “Marty Supreme” (which opens in theaters on Dec. 25), the Palm Springs Film Festival announced on Thursday.

“In ‘Marty Supreme,’ Timothée Chalamet delivers a performance which marks a true milestone in his career,” festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement. “Within a dynamic struggle for glory, Chalamet’s portrayal of Marty Mauser transforms this narrative into a deeply human story of ambition and longing. This is one of his finest roles to date – and one of the best standout performances of the year, sure to be celebrated throughout the awards season. We are honored to present Timothée Chalamet with the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award, recognizing a remarkable artist at the height of his craft.”

In “Marty Supreme,” directed by Josh Safdie, Chalamet stars as a New York City table tennis player (based on real-life ping-pong champ Marty Reisman) who pursues his sports dreams in the 1950s.

For his performance in the film, Chalamet has already been nominated for the Golden Globe and Critics Choice award. If nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars, it will mark his third Academy Award nomination in the category after being recognized for 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name” and 2024’s “A Complete Unknown.”

The 29-year-old actor’s other credits include “Lady Bird,” “Little Women,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Wonka,” “Bones and All,” “The French Dispatch,” “Beautiful Boy,” “The King” and two “Dune” epics, with a third coming next year.

Chalamet joins this year’s previously announced honorees, a lineup which includes “Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan (Icon Award), Rose Byrne of “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (Breakthrough Performance Award), Leonardo DiCaprio (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Ethan Hawke (Career Achievement Award), Kate Hudson (Icon Award), Adam Sandler (Chairman’s Award), Amanda Seyfried (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), “Frankenstein” director Guillermo del Toro and actors Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth (Visionary Award), “Hamnet” director Chloé Zhao as well as actors Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal (Vanguard Award), and “Sentimental Value” cast members Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning (International Star Award).

The PSFF film awards will take place on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running Jan. 2-12, 2026.