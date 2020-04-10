Timothy Brown, ‘M*A*S*H’ Actor and NFL Player, Dies at 82

Brown also had a career as a correctional officer

Timothy Brown NFL Star and M.A.S.H. Actor Dies at 82

“M*A*S*H” actor Timothy Brown has died of complications related to dementia, according to Fox News. He was 82.

The Indiana-born actor appeared in both the 1970 “M*A*S*H” movie as well as the TV series. He played Cpl. Judson in the movie, and in the TV series he played Capt. Olver Harmon “Spearchucker” Jones until he was written out after Season 1.

But acting wasn’t his only profession. Brown also had a 10-year-long football career in the NFL, where he played for the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Colts.

Also Read: 'Human Centipede' Star Dieter Laser Dies at 78

After retiring from acting, he had a whole other career as a correctional officer in Los Angeles. He was living in Palm Springs at the time of his death.

The official Twitter account for the Philadelphia Eagles shared a tribute to Brown Friday.

“The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former running back Timmy Brown,” the team wrote. “Timmy Brown’s legendary career was defined by his versatility and work ethic.”

“Rest in peace, Timmy Brown—native Hoosier, elusive halfback/return man and three-time Pro Bowl player. Brown ended his NFL career with the ’68 NFL champion Baltimore Colts before moving on to Hollywood,” added Jim Irsay, owner of the (now Indianapolis) Colts.

