The 2021 Golden Globes will be a bicoastal affair this year, with hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey emceeing from Los Angeles and New York, respectively.

Poehler will host the awards show from the Beverly Hilton, where the Golden Globes are typically held, while Fey will be set up in The Rainbow Room, which is inside NBC’s corporate headquarters at 30 Rock. As previously announced, Satchel and Jackson Lee, children of filmmaker and three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee, and producer and philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee will serve as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Additional information regarding the structure of the telecast will be announced at a later date. It is not known yet how many people (or if anyone at all) will be at either location or if all the winners and presenters will appear virtually. The Emmys last September were mostly virtual with a few in-person moments, as most awards shows have had to restructure amid the pandemic.

The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28 and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Nominees will be announced Wednesday morning by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson bright and early at 5:35 a.m. PT.

It will be the fourth time that Poehler and Fey will be sharing hosting duties for the Golden Globes. The pair hosted three consecutive years from 2013-2015.