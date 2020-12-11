Tina Fey’s ‘Best of Broadway’ Fundraiser on NBC Was Definitely Not Thursday’s Best-Rated Show

Fox’s Patriots-Rams game topped primetime, ABC was runner-up

Tina Fey’s “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway” fundraiser on NBC performed OK on Thursday — vs. CBS reruns, the Spanish-language networks and The CW, anyway. Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” led primetime, ABC was runner-up with its current “TGIT” lineup.

Fox was first in ratings with a 2.3 rating/14 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 9.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the averaged of the New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL game.

The Rams walked all over the Pats last night, 24-3.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and in viewers with 4.8 million. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. had a 0.8/5 and 5.4 million viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” landed a 1.1/6 and 5.5 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers.

NBC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. NBC had a 3 share, Univision got a 2. NBC was third in total viewers with 3.1 million, Univision was with with 1.1 million.

For NBC, “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway” averaged a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers. The network’s “Time Person of the Year” special at 10 managed a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million viewers.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was fourth in total viewers with 2.6 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

For CBS, following reruns, an episode of CBS All Access original series “Star Trek: Discovery” at 10 had a 0.2/1 and 1.6 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 643,000. Those were the averages of documentary “Silent Night – A Song for the World.”