One Night Only: The Best of Broadway - Season 2020

Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Tina Fey’s ‘Best of Broadway’ Fundraiser on NBC Was Definitely Not Thursday’s Best-Rated Show

by | December 11, 2020 @ 8:31 AM

Fox’s Patriots-Rams game topped primetime, ABC was runner-up

Tina Fey’s “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway” fundraiser on NBC performed OK on Thursday — vs. CBS reruns, the Spanish-language networks and The CW, anyway. Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” led primetime, ABC was runner-up with its current “TGIT” lineup.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below initial Nielsen numbers for Fox should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

