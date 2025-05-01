Tina Fey Recalls the ‘Cringey’ ‘SNL’ Sketch She Wishes Didn’t Make It On-Air

Tina Fey has the opposite problem of many “Saturday Night Live” castmembers – too many sketches that aired she wished did not.

While talking on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Fey and “Four Seasons” co-star Will Forte were asked about “SNL” sketches they wished made it into the show. Although Forte had an answer, Fey said she actually wishes some of the ones she wrote didn’t make the cut – with one in particular haunting her.

“I had a sketch with the great JB Smoove, he was on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and is so funny, and he was a writer on the show for a while and he was always so hilarious at pitch,” Fey remembered. “He would often pitch a sketch like ‘I want to do a sketch about a woman who gets pregnant in the butt’ but he would never write it. One week I was like ‘JB lets do it, I’ll write it with you, we’ll do pregnant in the butt.’”

She continued, “It got to air and something got messed up on the air so not only was it a crazy idea but somebody skipped a line or something and it didn’t even really make sense. It was like a real mess on the air. That would be one I would like to retract.”

The sketch in question – Butt Pregnancy – featured Amy Poehler and guest Jason Lee getting pregnant through, you guessed it, the butt. The reaction from the audience was as tepid as Fey remembered and the entirety was cut from the episode in re-airings when the show returned in July 2006 with a Rachel Dratch sketch.

Butt Pregnancy is not the only sketch the “SNL” alum cringest to think about. She admitted to lying about writing certain sketches that her kids end up finding weird.

“On Peacock they show old random ordered sketches from “SNL” on the SNL Channel and sometimes ones have come up that my kids are like ‘what is this’ and I fully wrote it and I’m like ‘I don’t know,’” Fey added.

