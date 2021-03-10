‘Tina’ Doc Trailer Reveals Tina Turner’s Struggle to Get a Record Deal (Video)

HBO has officially released the first trailer for “Tina,” a new documentary set to give fans a deeper look at Tina Turner’s life and career.

Set to the tune of her iconic song “Proud Mary,” the trailer follows an abbreviated timeline of the documentary itself, beginning with footage of Turner on stage early on in her career. “Look what I have done in this lifetime, with this body,” Turner narrates. “I’m a girl from a cotton field. I pulled myself above what was not taught to me.”

The documentary is set to give more insight into Turner’s time and relationship with Ike Turner, as well as how it impacted her career, telling “a story of trauma and survival, that gave way to a rebirth as the record-breaking queen of rock ‘n’ roll.” In a clip with Turner herself, the singer says bluntly, “I had an abusive life. There’s no other way to tell the story.”

The film will also chronicle the struggles of becoming the icon that Turner is today, revealing her struggles to get a record deal, and the shows she would play simply to earn enough money to get by. Directed by Oscar winners Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, “TINA” will include “a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos, and new interviews.”

“TINA” will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Saturday, March 27. Watch the full trailer for the documentary above.