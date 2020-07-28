The Titan Games - Season 2

Photo by: Steve Dietl/NBC

‘Titan Games’ Leads NBC to 10th-Straight Monday Ratings Win

by and | July 28, 2020 @ 8:22 AM

Adults 18-49 smell what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is cooking

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Titan Games” just handed NBC its 10th-straight Monday primetime win in the key demo’s ratings.

Beyond that serious-athletes-only competition, everything else on the Big 4 broadcast networks (CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC) was a repeat last night.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.152 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. got a 0.7/5 and 3.7 million viewers. The rest of NBC’s primetime block was filled with encores.

Also Read: All 20 English-Language Broadcast Shows Were Reruns Last Night: How They Stacked Up in Ratings

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.5 million.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each a 0.3/2. CBS was first in total viewers with 3.198 million, airing only reruns. Fox, also stacking its schedule with repeats, was third in viewers with 2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 989,000.

ABC and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. ABC, another network airing only reruns Monday night, was fifth in viewers with 1.4 million and The CW was seventh with 820,000.

For The CW, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 got a 0.2/2 and 1 million viewers. Following a repeat, the “Penn & Teller: Try This At Home Too” special at 9 had a 0.2/1 and 680,00 viewers.

10 Highest-Rated Canceled or Ending Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)

  • highest rated canceled ending shows 2019 2020
  • Deputy Stephen Dorff Fox
  • LEIGHTON MEESTER Single Parents ABC
  • Emergence ABC
  • Will and Grace NBC
  • How to Get Away With Murder finale ABC
  • CBS
  • Empire Series finale Fox
  • The Good Place series finale NBC
  • Criminal Minds CBS
  • ABC
1 of 11

“Emergence” emerges on the wrong Wrap list

For a TV show, the only thing more important than having solid Nielsen ratings, is staying on the air. One generally goes hand in hand with the other, but as we find out each spring, that's not always the case.

Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 10 highest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-2020 season that have been canceled or came to a plotted conclusion at Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last, and, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • [email protected] • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • [email protected] • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Tinder Names Former CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone as New Chief Executive
Celebrity Family Feud

All 20 English-Language Broadcast Shows Were Reruns Last Night: How They Stacked Up in Ratings
Live PD

A&E’s Primetime Viewership Has Halved Since ‘Live PD’ Cancellation

ESPN Scores Most-Watched Regular Season MLB Game Since 2011 With Rain-Shortened Opening Night
Victoria Konefal

‘Days of Our Lives': Victoria Konefal Exits as Full-Time Cast Member
comic con at home panels

Marvel at the Most-Watched [email protected] 2020 Thursday Panel
NEXT

AI Drama ‘neXt’ Gets Premiere Date From Fox – Watch the New Trailer (Video)
Blindspot - Season 5

Ratings: ‘Blindspot’ Series Finale Settles for Show’s Smallest-Ever Audience
Duncanville Leslie Knope Parks and Rec

Leslie Knope Comes to ‘Duncanville’ in First Look at Season 2 (Video)
late night with seth meyers trump is obsessed with proving his stupid idit brain works person woman man camera tv

Seth Meyers: Trump Is ‘Obsessed With Proving to Everyone That His Brain Works’ (Video)
new mutants

Check Out the Opening Scene of ‘The New Mutants’ Right Here (Video)
The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS