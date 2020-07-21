ABC went back to “The Bachelor” on Monday, when the reality dating competition’s recap series, “The Greatest Seasons – Ever!,” proved to be no “CMA Best of Fest” special.
Led by the steady performance of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “The Titan Games,” NBC won primetime outright last night.
NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.7/5 and 3.8 million viewers, the same as last week. Also like last week, reruns followed.
“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” took up the entirety of ABC’s three-hour primetime block.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 960,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 968,000 viewers. Following a rerun, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 got a 0.2/1 and 1 million viewers.
10 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.
Rank: 8 Show: "Celebrity Watch Party" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.785 million
Fox
Rank: 7 Show: "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.428 million
ABC
Rank: 6 Show: "The Genetic Detective" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.214 million
ABC
Rank: 5 Show: "Tough as Nails" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.196 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Don't" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.205 million
ABC
Rank: 3 Show: "United We Fall" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.232 million
ABC
Rank: 2 Show: "Game On!" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.534 million
CBS
Rank: 1Show: "Ultimate Tag" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.565 million
Fox
Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up
Tony Maglio
