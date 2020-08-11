‘Titan Games’ Season 2 Finale Carries NBC to Monday Ratings Win

CBS reruns won primetime in total viewers

The “Titan Games” Season 2 finale did not deliver particularly gigantic Nielsen numbers, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s NBC competition performed well enough to win a slow summer Monday in the key demo’s ratings. And right now, that’s all it had to do.

NBC was first in ratings last night with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. received a 0.7/4 and 3.5 million viewers. Reruns followed, pulling down the network’s primetime averages.

CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was first in total viewers with 3 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

CBS aired all repeats last night.

ABC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.88 million, Fox was fourth with 1.86 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

ABC aired three hours of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” on Monday, spanning the entirety of the network’s primetime.

Fox aired a pair of reruns last night, beginning with “9-1-1” and concluding with spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 918,000, airing all repeats.