Titan Games

Photo by: Hiram Garcia/NBC

‘Titan Games’ Season 2 Finale Carries NBC to Monday Ratings Win

by | August 11, 2020 @ 8:33 AM

CBS reruns won primetime in total viewers

The “Titan Games” Season 2 finale did not deliver particularly gigantic Nielsen numbers, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s NBC competition performed well enough to win a slow summer Monday in the key demo’s ratings. And right now, that’s all it had to do.

NBC was first in ratings last night with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. received a 0.7/4 and 3.5 million viewers. Reruns followed, pulling down the network’s primetime averages.

CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was first in total viewers with 3 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

CBS aired all repeats last night.

Also Read: Ratings: CBS Aces Sunday With PGA Championship

ABC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.88 million, Fox was fourth with 1.86 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

ABC aired three hours of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” on Monday, spanning the entirety of the network’s primetime.

Fox aired a pair of reruns last night, beginning with “9-1-1” and concluding with spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 918,000, airing all repeats.

14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)

  • lowest rated renewed shows 2019 2020 Fox/NBC/ABC/CBS
  • Magnum PI CBS
  • MacGyver CBS
  • The Unicorn CBS
  • Bob Hearts Abishola CBS
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6 NBC
  • Good Girls NBC
  • American Housewife ABC
  • All Rise CBS CBS
  • Blackish ABC
  • Mixed-ish ABC
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bob's Burgers Fox
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC
  • Duncanville Fox
1 of 15

We’ve got good news and bad news, but not necessarily in that order…

Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.

Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.

Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Julia Garner

‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner’s Got Surprisingly Good Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani Impressions (Video)
james corden stephen colbert

James Corden and Stephen Colbert Finally Leave Their Homes and Return to the Studio (Videos)
female podcast host

Inside Podcast Sexism: Why Female Hosts Struggle to Crack the Top 20 Charts
late night with seth meyers a closer look trump taking redit for obama accomplishments

Seth Meyers Is Really Tired of Trump Trying to Steal Obama’s Accomplishments (Video)
Diversity Day Larry Wilmore

Larry Wilmore Has Outtakes From the ‘Diversity Day’ Episode of ‘The Office’ and He’s Already Said Too Much

Inside The New York Times’ Search for Binge-Worthy Podcasts and Serial Purchase

Amber Ruffin Plans to Stay on ‘Late Night’ Despite Getting Her Own Talk Show on Peacock
cinemark aurora shooting

S&P Downgrades Cinemark Credit Rating to ‘Highly Speculative’

Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore to Host Late-Night Shows for Peacock

U.S. Video Game Spending Increases 30% In Second Quarter to $11.6 Billion
Collin Morikawa wins 2020 PGA Championship

Ratings: CBS Aces Sunday With PGA Championship
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE