Ratings: ‘Titan Games’ Season 2 Premiere Has Titanic Decline From Series Debut

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “The Titan Games” returned to NBC last night with a mighty drop in TV ratings from its Season 1 premiere last year, according to Nielsen.

On Jan. 3 2019, the 2-hour series premiere of the athletic competition series scored a 1.8 rating/8 share among adults 18-49 and 6.5 million total viewers. The “Titan Games” Season 2 opener, which aired from 8-10 p.m. during Monday’s Memorial Day holiday primetime, settled for a 0.7/4 and 3.4 million viewers.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 3.06 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following “Titan Games,” “Songland” at 10 had a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.5/3. ABC was second viewers with 3.09 million and Univision was fifth with 1.6 million.

For ABC, after back-to-back reruns, “The Baker and the Beauty” at 10 managed a 0.4/2 and 2.3 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 2.3 million. The network aired only repeats.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was first in viewers with 3.2 million, filling its primetime block with encores, and Telemundo was sixth with 802,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 714,000. The broadcaster aired only reruns.