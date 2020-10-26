‘Titans': Here’s Your First Look at Jason Todd’s Red Hood Supersuit in Season 3 (Photos)

As we eagerly await more news on “Titans” Season 3, HBO Max just teased us with the first look at Jason Todd’s Red Hood supersuit.

Currently in production, Season 3 of the DC series will mark the first time the individual Red Hood costume will ever be seen in a live-action production, according to HBO Max.

Created by costume designer Laura Jean (“LJ”) Shannon, Jason Todd (Curran Waters) will wear the cool new threads as his Red Hood persona in the upcoming season — after his stint as the new Robin, that is.

Season 1 and 2 of “Titans” will be available to stream on HBO Max starting Nov. 1, having previously streamed on the DC Universe platform before it stopped making original content in September. No premiere date has been set yet for Season 3.

“Titans” premiered in 2018 as the first DC Universe original series. Along with Red Hood, returning characters include Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites); Kory Anders, aka Starfire (Anna Diop); Rachel Roth, aka Raven (Teagan Croft); Gar Logan, aka Beast Boy (Ryan Potter); Hank Hall, aka Hawk (Alan Ritchson); Dawn Granger, aka Dove (Minka Kelly); Donna Troy, aka Wondergirl (Conor Leslie); Conner Kent, aka Superboy (Joshua Orpin); and”Blackfire (Damaris Lewis).

The series is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti and is based on the characters from DC. Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers.

See the first-look photos of Red Hood below.