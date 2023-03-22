The Titans must deal with alternate dimensions and Sebastian Sanger’s (Joseph Morgan) transformation into Brother Blood in the Season 4 midseason trailer released by HBO Max on Wednesday.



The fourth and final season returns with two episodes Thursday, April 13, on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through May 11.

Watch the trailer above in which Sanger announces, “My name is Brother Blood, and I’m going to change the world.”

HBO Max also shared a photo of the new supersuit for Tim Drake as Robin created by costume designer Laura Jean (“LJ”) Shannon. The character is played by Jay Lycurgo.

Jay Lycurgo in the new Robin supsuit created by costume designer Laura Jean (“LJ”) Shannon (HBO Max)

Among the storylines in the remaining six episodes: Gar Logan (Ryan Potter) goes on a quest of self-discovery, attempting to find his true purpose and to save his friends. “It’s a matter of life and death for the entire world,” he says in the trailer.

Season 4 also stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Joshua Orpin and Franka Potente, with Lisa Ambalavanar recurring.

“Titans” is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and is based on the characters from DC. Greg Walker is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem.