TLC has set a self-quarantined version of its popular “90 Day Fiance” series, with more than 40 cast members returning for a five-episode spinoff.

The network will premiere “90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined” on April 20, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. TLC declined to comment.

Variety first reported the news of the spinoff.

More to come…