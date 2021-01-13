‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ Trailer: Lara Jean Says Goodbye to High School – and Possibly Peter (Video)

Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) has a big decision to make in the trailer for “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” well a couple big decisions actually: Where does she want to go to college? And does she think her future can include Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) if they decide their higher-education plans do not align?

In the trailer for the final chapter in the “To All The Boys” trilogy of movies, which Netflix dropped Wednesday, you’ll see Lara Jean and Peter happily discussing the idea of going to Stanford together before he proposes… that she go to prom with him. Of course, she says yes, and their senior year continues to be filled with picture-perfect moments up until Lara Jean visits New York and starts to get second thoughts about where she wants to go to college.

When the subject of attending universities on opposite sides of the country comes up, Peter makes it very clear he doesn’t think their relationship could survive that. The trailer ends with Lara Jean finding out she didn’t get into Stanford — leaving a big question mark about what that means for her and her high school sweetheart.

Here’s the description for “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” which is an adaptation of the Jenny Han novel of the same name: “As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.”

Along with Condor and Centineo, “To All the Boys 3” stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue and John Corbett.

The movie is directed by Michael Fimognari based on a screenplay by Katie Lovejoy. Matt Kaplan produces the film.

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” premieres Feb. 12 on Netflix.