Courtroom Dramedy ’12 Rocks in a Box’ Greenlit at HBO Max

A new dramedy series from film director Todd Berger (“The Curse of Bridge Hollow”) is set to be produced by Jennifer Levin and Bill Lawrence. It will center on a true-crime obsessed woman who finds a seat on a high-profile Las Vegas murder trial.

The lead character in the series titled “12 Rocks in a Box” is named Suzannah Weaver, she is “a self-described ‘Murderista’ obsessed with true crime.” The storyline — which was written by and executive produced by Berger — will follow Suzannah as she becomes a jury for an infamous murder trial in Las Vegas. However, “Suzannah soon begins to suspect that not all is as it seems with this case, and a DIY investigation leads her to believe that the killer may indeed be in the courtroom every day…and it isn’t the man on trial,” a description for the series reads.

Sherri Copper Landsman will also executive the show alongside Levin and Levin. Liza Katzer of Warner Bros. and Doozer Productions’ Liza Katzer is also named as an executive producer. The show comes as part of Doozer’s overall deal with the Warner Bros.

Berger is also juggling production “12 Rocks in a Box” with production for a sequel to the feature film “It’s a Disaster.” He’s also working one a “Where’s Waldo” film for MGM. Landsman and Levin are previously developed “Beauty and the Beast” for The CW, while Doozer is producing the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.”