Todd Brian, Director of Animation Development at WildBrain, Dies at 59

Todd Brian, Director of Development, Animation at kids content and media company WildBrain has died at the age of 59 after a short illness, WildBrain announced on Jan. 4.

Brian joined WildBrain back in 2019 under the role of Director of Animation Development. During his time, he oversaw several children’s-centered projects. His previous work includes serving as Director of Development for Animation at DHX Media, as well as Director of Development of APKids at Alibi Entertainment Inc.

“Todd was not just my colleague but one of my dearest friends, we shared so much through our 17-year friendship. He made everyone he met feel appreciated and seen. I’ll miss seeing his bright smile and hearing his playful laugh every day,” said Stephanie Betts, Chief Content Officer from WildBrain. Brian is a graduate of Ryerson University’s Film Studies program and the Canadian Film Centre.

In a statement, his family shared that Brian “was a very charismatic soul who would light up a room with his energy and humour.”

“He was an avid runner, participating in many marathons as well as a passionate tennis player, belonging to a League in Toronto,” said his family. He was a world traveller, visiting both coasts of Canada, Vancouver and Halifax, Greece, Spain, France, and Australia among many other locations, having friends in every place he visited.”

Brian is survived by his mother, Judy Jacobs; his brother, Troy Brian and his sister Tara Brian.