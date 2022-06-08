Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Convicted of Bank Fraud, Tax Evasion

Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality how “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty of bank fraud and Tax evasion by a federal jury in Georgia. The two could face up to 30 years in prison.

The jury returned its verdict Tuesday, its third day of deliberation in the three-week trial, according to multiple reports. Sentencing is scheduled for October.

“As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” the Atlanta said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay.”

The Chrisleys were indicted in 2019. Prosecutors said they targeted small banks for loans by inflating their net worth, deliberately “swindling” $30 million before wiping out $20 million of that debt through a personal bankruptcy.

The couple said through attorneys that they are disappointed in the verdict and planned an appeal. Their lawyers had argued that a third party, a man named Mark Braddock, was responsible for the financial mismanagement of one of their companies, which led to the financial troubles while they were living in Atlanta.

“Chrisley Knows Best” debuted on USA Network in 2014 and was renewed for a 10th season before the trial began. A spin-off featuring two of the couple’s children, “Growing Up Chrisley,” was recently renewed on E!