Todrick Hall, Madison Pettis and Other Stars Get Real About Inclusive Beauty

“Make-up is for everybody,” said social media star Emmy Combs at UOMA Beauty’s Pride Month and Juneteenth Celebration on Friday. Born with Alopecia, the professional make-up artist and licensed cosmetologist took a moment on the red carpet to chat with WrapWomen about the importance of inclusive beauty – and even showed off her impeccably sculpted eyebrows. “I put on these eyebrows every single day and they’re completely fake… with make-up you can do anything you want. You can be creative and feel beautiful. That’s why I wear it.”

Combs is one of the many stars who attended the celebration, which also served as the launch for UOMA by Sharon C for Walmart. The new line is considered the vegan, cruelty free, inclusive sister of the UOMA Beauty brand, offering quality products for all skin tones at affordable pricing.

“As a black girl growing up, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me doing a lot of things,” said UOMA Beauty CEO, founder and creative director Sharon Chuter. “With this new line, I’m excited about bringing more representation to the next generation. I’m excited that there’s going to be that little girl who’s going to see me and what I’m doing here and be like, ‘Yeah I want to be her and I can be her.’”

Chuter’s energy and passion for industry representation was shared by guests who attended the event at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles. WrapWomen caught up with several beauty influencers and social media stars on the red carpet who were eager to discuss UOMA’s new line and what inclusive beauty means to them.

“Growing up I think that beauty was defined for so many of us,” said rapper and choreographer Todrick Hall. “I think it’s important not only for there to be inclusive beauty on screen, but also diverse people – like Sharon – behind the scenes creating beauty products.”

For decades, cosmetics were mostly aimed at a fair-skinned market, leaving women of color with few resources. In an informal survey in 2018, Toronto-based Makeup for Melanin Girls founder Tomi Gbeleyi polled 5,500 women about the beauty industry. Gbeleyi found 80 percent of women faced challenges in finding a foundation that matched their skin tone, Glamour Magazine reported. Nowadays, with women like Chuter running the industry, who understand make-up isn’t “one size fits all,” consumers around the world are finally feeling seen.

“A woman of color deals with so many micro aggressions on a daily basis and not being able to just go to a make-up store and see yourself represented in the shades is really upsetting,” actress Madison Pettis told WrapWomen. “I’m really excited about this new brand of UOMA Beauty and that people will finally be able to see themselves represented.”

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes also opened up about her own personal experience as a Black woman navigating the world of cosmetics. “I remember when I first started modeling, I’d always go back stage at shows and they would have like no make-up to match my skin tone. It’s great how Sharon’s offering so many amazing shades.”

In addition to feeling represented in the products, guests also spoke to the importance of seeing yourself – and people who like you – at the forefront of a beauty campaign like UOMA by Sharon C., who is using her platform to “empower all those who have been left out.”

“I certainly didn’t grow up seeing anyone who looked like me in any form of media,” said Korean-American actress Joy Osmanski. “Today, seeing an Asian face in any kind of ad, in any kind of cosmetic line is such a huge win for me.”

“I mean just seeing yourself in ad campaign makes you feel like you’re supported at the heart of the community,” added transgender social media star Brendan Jordan. “Beauty is literally for everyone and that’s why I love UOMA so much because that’s exactly what they lead with.”

UOMA by Sharon C. is now available for purchase on the UOMA Beauty website and at Walmart. It spans skin care and color cosmetics. Prices range from $6 to $24.

