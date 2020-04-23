Tom Brady Accidentally Walked Into the Wrong Guy’s House in Tampa

Tom Brady made his first error as the new quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, accidentally entering the wrong man’s home while in Tampa.

Back on April 7, Brady was meant to visit Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but he instead walked into Leftwich’s neighbor’s house just next door. TMZ spoke with David Kramer, who was sitting at his kitchen island on an average Tuesday just 30 feet from his front door when the GOAT himself casually walked in.

“He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” Kramer told TMZ. “And he goes, ‘Hey, how’s it going man? And I go, ‘I don’t know man, you tell me! Who are you? And then he looked at me with the most confused face, I’ll never forget it the rest of my life, he just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!'”

When Brady said he was looking for Byron’s house, Kramer said it finally clicked who he was talking to: “Holy f—ing s—, Tom Brady is in my f—ing house.”

Kramer said his body froze in that moment, and before he could even say his name, Brady looked embarrassed and immediately apologized and was out the door faster than anyone Kramer had ever seen.

ESPN even independently confirmed the incident took place, and TMZ had some helpful photos that show that, yes, Leftwich’s house does look very similar to his neighbor’s. Oops.

“The odds of Tom Brady walking into my house, I was thinking about it last night, people make fun of me for playing the lottery. Somebody has to win the lottery,” Kramer said. “So if anyone said Tom Brady was just going to walk in my house and then leave, I would’ve said no ‘effing way.”

Kramer explained that though he usually leaves his door locked, he’s trying to sell his house and has had workers coming in and out, so when the GOAT showed up, he hadn’t locked it. He even said — thankfully — he’s not the type to have gotten up and found a gun to stop an intruder. Now THAT would’ve been a story.

Kramer said he’d love to eventually speak with Brady and figure out what was going through his mind, and he left some advice for Brady as well.

“Tom, you didn’t knock, you didn’t ring the doorbell, you were pretty confident that was Byron’s house, which I think is hilarious.

Tom I’m not doing this for any motivation other than I think it’s a hilarious story and would love to know what was going through your mind with the most confused face, what you had to be thinking of.”

Check out TMZ’s full video interview with Kramer here.