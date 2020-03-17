Tom Brady Says He Is Leaving the New England Patriots: ‘Time for Me to Open a New Stage’
“I don’t know what my football future holds,” the G.O.A.T. says
Tony Maglio | March 17, 2020 @ 6:20 AM
Last Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 6:47 AM
Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, he said on Tuesday. That news and a bunch of gratitude is about all we got out of the G.O.A.T.
“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” No. 12 wrote in a statement.
Brady began his pro career with the Pats in 2000. Since then he has compiled a career completion percentage of 63.8%, with nearly 75,000 yards passing, and 541 touchdowns vs. 179 interceptions. All of that was good for a 97.0 QB rating over 20 years.
Most importantly, Brady’s Patriots have won six Super Bowls. He was named the big game’s most valuable player for four of those wins.
Brady is a 14-time Pro-Bowler and three-time NFL MVP.
“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it. My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all. I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way, and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph in even the most dire situations. You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new state for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared – a lifetime full of fun memories.”
20 Famous New England Patriots Fans, From Ben Affleck to Mark Wahlberg (Photos)
Super Bowl LIII, the big number 53, is upon us, and fans all over the country will tune in to see the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. If you're rooting for the Patriots this weekend, here's a rundown of the good, famous company you'll be in when you do. And if you're a Rams fan, here's a quick celebrity enemies list so you can rub it in their faces on Twitter.
Gisele Bündchen
It’d be a lot more interesting if the Brazilian supermodel who had also married Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady in fact was not a Patriots fan. Unfortunately, and predictably, she is.
Mark Wahlberg
It’s crazy obvious, right? Everyone knows about Marky Mark’s Boston background. Wahlberg shows up for plenty of games, sitting on the sidelines or hanging out with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. He's also pals with Tom Brady, who appeared on Wahlberg's show "Entourage."
Ben Affleck
Let’s keep right on going with “Famous Massachusetts natives who do that accent in movies.” Batfleck, who was born in California but grew up in Cambridge, Mass., somewhat angrily defended Tom Brady over that whole “Deflategate” scandal. He takes the Patriots pretty seriously.
Although she's a New Yorker, singer and star of "Scream Queens" and "Glee" Lea Michele has said she's always been a Patriots fan. Tom Brady might have something to do with it, as might the team's many championship wins.
Aly Raisman
The Olympic gymnast and gold medalist is Boston born and raised. On Jan. 20, Raisman tweeted her support when the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs to make it to the Super Bowl. "Gooooooo Pats!!!! Unbelievable. #BOSTON #GOAT" she wrote.
Elton John
The Patriots' logo might call up images of the Colonies' revolt against the crown, but England-born Sir Elton doesn’t let it keep him from cheering for the Pats. John is friends with owner Robert Kraft, and in 2009 when the Pats played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at London’s Wembley Stadium, the Patriots made him honorary team captain.
Elizabeth Banks
Another native of Massachusetts, Banks watched her Patriots defeat the Seahawks in Super Bowl 49 from the celebrity box at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona. You can often track her thoughts on the Patriots on Twitter, where she regularly tweets during games.
Kofi Kingston
WWE star and New Day tag team member Kingston was born in Ghana, but moved to Boston in his youth. He’s a big Patriots fan, and he told Patriots.com he gets up to some football-themed trash-talking during the season. That might be a change of pace from the regular trash-talking wrestlers get up to all the time.
Paul Pierce
Former Los Angeles Clippers forward Pierce started his NBA career with the Boston Celtics. He’s still part of the Patriots Nation, and took to Twitter to show off the Patriots gear he was sporting during the AFC Championship game in January 2017.
Steven Tyler
Aerosmith is a Boston band, and Steven Tyler is a Patriots fan. The singer has performed a couple of national anthems at Patriots games, in 1999 and again at the 2012 AFC Championship game, where he famously wore a sparkly Patriots scarf.
Maria Menounos
Former "Extra" host Menounos is a well-known Patriots fan. Her dedication sometimes costs, though: She lost a bet on the Pats with "Extra" correspondent AJ Calloway when the New York Giants defeated them in Super Bowl 46. The punishment was appearing on TV in a Giants bikini.
Conan O’Brien
Conan’s from Boston, and he attended Harvard. After four Super Bowl wins, Conan finally declared himself a Patriots fan in a video for the NFL in the run up to Super Bowl 49. He’s actually a lifelong fan of the team, and before Super Bowl 51 pitted the Falcons against the Pats on his show — playing video games.
Chris Evans
Yup, Captain America is, somewhat fittingly at least from a branding standpoint, a Patriots fan. Evans, a Boston native, famously made a bet with fellow Marvel alumnus Chris Pratt when Evans’ Patriots took on Pratt’s Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49. Loser had to visit a children’s charity in the winner’s city dressed in their Marvel universe costume. Evans won, but both visited kids at Boston’s Christopher’s Haven, a charity for kids battling cancer.
Though he's from New Jersey, Bon Jovi has grown to become something of a Patriots superfan over the years. He even gave the team permission to use his band's song, "This Is Our House," during games.
Julie Chen Moonves
Though she'd rather watch the games from the comfort of her own home, Chen admits to a personal connection to the Patriots. "I'm a big Tom Brady fan. Robert Kraft is a personal friend of ours -- so there's also that, you know. I have to be honest."
John Krasinski
Although Jim Halpert may have been an Eagles fan, this Boston native bleeds red, white and blue. "It's fun to be from a place that has so much and legendary sort of sports stories to tell my daughter one day very soon." He even appeared alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Chris Evans in a Jimmy Kimmel skit lampooning Deflate-gate.
Mindy Kaling
This "Office" and "Mindy Project" alum let her support be known after the Patriots defeated the Jaguars in the AFC Championship. "Very excited people in this household regarding the outcome of the football game @Patriots #SuperBowl."
John Cena
Cena was bummed that his busy WWE schedule kept him from staying in Houston for Super Bowl LI. "The fact that the Patriots are consistently great, amidst all the controversy...they just always play really well. They're a down-to-business team. Not a lot of flash, not a lot of flare. The Belichick postgame press conference pretty much says it all. I like that, because the rest of the league hates it."
