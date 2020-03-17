Tom Brady Says He Is Leaving the New England Patriots: ‘Time for Me to Open a New Stage’

“I don’t know what my football future holds,” the G.O.A.T. says

| March 17, 2020 @ 6:20 AM Last Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 6:47 AM
Tom Brady Super Bowl LII Opening Night

Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, he said on Tuesday. That news and a bunch of gratitude is about all we got out of the G.O.A.T.

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” No. 12 wrote in a statement.

Brady began his pro career with the Pats in 2000. Since then he has compiled a career completion percentage of 63.8%, with nearly 75,000 yards passing, and 541 touchdowns vs. 179 interceptions. All of that was good for a 97.0 QB rating over 20 years.

Most importantly, Brady’s Patriots have won six Super Bowls. He was named the big game’s most valuable player for four of those wins.

Brady is a 14-time Pro-Bowler and three-time NFL MVP.

Read his full statement below:

“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it. My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all. I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way, and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph in even the most dire situations. You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new state for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared – a lifetime full of fun memories.”

And in Twitter form:

20 Famous New England Patriots Fans, From Ben Affleck to Mark Wahlberg (Photos)

  • famous new england patriots fans super bowl 51
  • Gisele Bundchen Olympics new england patriots super bowl 51
  • matt damon The Departed 10th Anniversary Leonardo DiCaprio Jack Nicholson Mark Wahlberg Martin Scorsese new england patriots super bowl 51
  • batman v superman ben affleck new england patriots super bowl 51
  • bourne ultimatum matt damon new england patriots super bowl 51
  • Lea Michele, 'Funny Girl' new england patriots super bowl 51
  • Aly Raisman
  • elton john new england patriots super bowl 51
  • elizabeth banks democratic convention new england patriots super bowl 51
  • kofi kingston new england patriots super bowl 51`
  • paul pierce new england patriots super bowl 51
  • Steven Tyler new england patriots super bowl 51
  • Maria Menounos New England Patriots Super Bowl 51`
  • LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Host Conan O'Brien (holding the Golden Popcorn Award) poses in the press room during the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV) conan o'brien new england patriots super bowl 51
  • chris evans captain america New England Patriots Super Bowl 51 avengers
  • Jon Bon Jovi
  • 2017 Kennedy Center Honors Formal Artist's Dinner Arrivals - Julie Chen Getty Images
  • Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classics' "The Hollars" - Red Carpet - John Krasinski Getty Images
  • Summer TCA - Mindy Kaling Getty Images
  • 'Ferdinand' Special Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals - John Cena Getty Images
  • rams fans holly robinson peete ty burrell bryan cranston
1 of 22

Batman and Captain America are among those cheering on The Pats this Sunday at Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl LIII, the big number 53, is upon us, and fans all over the country will tune in to see the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. If you're rooting for the Patriots this weekend, here's a rundown of the good, famous company you'll be in when you do. And if you're a Rams fan, here's a quick celebrity enemies list so you can rub it in their faces on Twitter.

View In Gallery

