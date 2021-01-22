Tom Brokaw to Retire From NBC News After Epic 55-Year Run

Tom Brokaw, the veteran journalist who anchored “NBC Nightly News” from 1982 to 2004, announced on Friday that he is retiring from the network after a 55-year run.

“During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7. I could not be more proud of them,” Brokaw said in a statement.

Brokaw began his career at NBC News in Los Angeles, where his coverage included Ronald Reagan’s first run for office and the assassination of John F. Kennedy. In 1973, he relocated to Washington, D.C. to become NBC News’ White House correspondent for three years before he began co-hosting the “Today” show.

