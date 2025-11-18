Tom Cruise Goes Viral for His Celebratory Dance With Debbie Allen Ahead of Governors Awards: ‘He’s Invited to the Barbecue’ | Video

Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen had a lot to celebrate this weekend, as the A-list actors received their honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards in Hollywood Sunday. And it’s safe to say the two stars commemorated their big moment in style, even hitting the dance floor together at one point.

Yes, Cruise and Allen toasted their respective Oscars by breaking it down on the dance floor at a pre-Governors Awards event hosted by the “Fame” actress — and the sweet moment has since gone viral.

DJ D-Nice shared footage of the Cruise-Allen dance off on Instagram Sunday and wrote,”Last night was a vibe! I kept the vibes flowing as we celebrated @therealdebbieallen in a major way. @tomcruise is invited to the barbecue! 🪩🕺🏾.”

A second video from the event, which was shared by Allen’s dance academy, also showed Cruise and Allen dancing to “Candy” by Cameo and Maze & Frankie Beverley’s “Before I Let Go.”

“What an honor it was to celebrate @therealdebbieallen last night,” the post’s caption read. “As she prepares to receive her Honorary Oscar from the Academy, recognizing her extraordinary legacy in film, we gathered to reflect on the brilliance, courage and passion she continues to pour into the world.”

Cruise and Allen received their honors alongside Dolly Parton and production designer Wynn Thomas. The awards were initially announced in June.

Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement at the time, “This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact.”

When speaking of Cruise specifically, Yang said the actor was selected because he demonstrated that he was a “committed advocate of the theatrical experience” and due to his help to “usher the industry through a challenging time during the COVID-19 pandemic.”