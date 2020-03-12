Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson may have been diagnosed with coronavirus, but in an update about their condition on Thursday, they reassured fans they continue to be largely okay and are taking things “one-day-at-a-time” as they remain isolated in Australia.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” Hanks said in a message posted on Twitter and Instagram. “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx.”

The couple inspired an outpouring of well-wishes from peers and fans worldwide — and, some argue, changed America’s perception of the illness — on Wednesday night after disclosing they both tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia. The couple, who have been married since 1988 and are both 63 years old, is in Australia ahead of filming on the as-yet-untitled film about Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann, currently slated for a 2021 release date.

Early Thursday morning, officials from the Australian government department overseeing coronavirus said all of the country’s most recent cases, including the Hanks’, were contracted outside of Australia.