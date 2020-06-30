Tom Hanks Says ‘Shame on You’ to People Who Refuse to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

“If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense,” actor tells People Magazine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson became practically THE reason everyone all over the world started taking coronavirus seriously at almost the same time when the married actors announced March 11 that they’d contracted the illness. And now that he’s recovered, Hanks has just three words for people who refuse to do the very easy things that can help prevent the often deadly illness: “Shame on you.”

The actor’s comments came during a press junket for his upcoming Apple TV+ movie Greyhound, which premieres July 10, People Magazine reported Tuesday. The topic of his illness came up, and Hanks laid out how people can prevent getting sick and help reduce the spread.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks said according to People Magazine, which attended the junket.

Then Hanks got blunt about people who adamantly refuse to do even that minimum work. “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a p—-, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense,” he said.

For those of you wondering how he’s feeling after recovering from COVID-19, you’ll be pleased to know Hanks and Wilson are doing fine.

“We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say. We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn’t,” hanks said. “I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine.”

Meanwhile, the United States is seeing record highs in new COVID-19 cases, concentrated largely in states that refused to enforce even mild social distancing and rushed to reopen. California is also experiencing a big surge, though not yet to the levels seen in Arizona and Florida.