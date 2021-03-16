Tom Hiddleston Joins Claire Danes in Apple TV+ Drama ‘The Essex Serpent’

Tom Hiddleston will star opposite Claire Danes in Apple TV+’s drama series “The Essex Serpent,” the streaming service said Tuesday.

“The Essex Serpent” follows newly widowed Cora (Danes) who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Hiddleston will play the lead role of Will Ransome, the trusted leader of a small rural community.

More to come…