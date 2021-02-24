OK this time it’s not a joke. Tom Holland has revealed the for real, not-kidding title of his third “Spider-Man” movie.

So here it is: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Now you know!

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is scheduled for Dec. 17, though of course that’s going to depend on how well COVID-19 is under control. Get vaccinated if you can, people.

Of course the actual plot isn’t known, but “Spider-Man: No Way Home” sure seems like a giant clue that the widely held assumption the film will involve the Marvel multiverse in some capacity is true.

Which makes sense. Benedict Cumberbatch is confirmed to appear as Doctor Strange ahead of 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which, we mean, the title speaks for itself. But that’s not all. Alfred Molina will appear as Doctor Octopus, the same character he played in 2004’s “Spider-Man 2,” while Jamie Foxx will play the supervillain Electro, which he played in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Earlier Tuesday, Holland and his co-stars Jacob Batal0n and Zendaya trolled fans by pretending to unveil the film’s title — only to instead roll out pun-heavy obvious fakes. Holland’s was “Phone Home,” Batalon’s was “Home-Wrecker,” and Zendaya’s was “Home Slice.”

Along with Holland and Batalon, returning cast includes Marisa Tomei and Tony Revolori, along with J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, a role he played in cameo during the mid-credits scene of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

It’s directed by Jon Watts, who directed “Homecoming” and last year’s “Far From Home.”