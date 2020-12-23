Go Pro Today

No, Tom Holland’s ‘Cherry’ Poster Is Not Supposed to Look That Bad

Variety apologizes for “digital misprint” that mangled the Best Picture wannabe’s title

December 23, 2020
A misprinted version of the movie poster for Tom Holland’s upcoming heist film “Cherry” got absolutely squished on Twitter over design elements that have been dubbed “appalling bad” — including the fact that the title looks like it could be “Cherk.”

Variety, which printed the poster as part of an Oscar-season awards campaign, quickly issued an apology for what it called a “digital misprint” that “is not up to our standards.”

But the Twitterverse was absolutely baffled by the original, which featured a rather serious-looking portrait of Holland completely in bright red, with a garbled version of the title and a call to consider the film for Best Picture.

“This is an appallingly bad poster, good lord,” SlashFilm writer Chris Evangelista wrote on Wednesday. “Why isn’t the title centered? Why is the title apparently CHERRKK? What is happening?”

He joked: “Tom Holland IS Larry Cherkk in CHERKK. ‘You’re out of control, Cherkk!! Get out of my office!'”

The tweet quickly blew up, with other users sounding off in the comments.

“Is it a gritty CLERKS sequel?” one user joked.

Another posted a picture of Elon Musk holding his oddly named child and quipped, “We shall name him CHERIXK.”

One clever person went so far as to try to figure out what happened to the letter “y” in the poster’s title “Cherry,” but to no avail.

According to a fan account dedicated to the film, the “For Your Consideration” poster was designed for this week’s print edition of Variety. The account also posted a version of the poster without chunks taken out of the title.

The crime drama premieres on Feb. 26, 2021 — just before the cutoff for this year’s Oscars.

See the full poster and more tweets below.

