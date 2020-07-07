Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-fiancee Vikki Ager, a spokesperson for the Leicester Magistrates’ Court confirmed to TheWrap.

The plea comes one day after the British rock band said Meighan is stepping down “by mutual consent” to get “his life back on track.”

“Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent,” the band said on Monday in a statement posted to social media. “Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.”

Also Read: Netflix Orders Pharrell Williams Gospel Music Series, 'Voices of Fire'

Meighan (pictured above) commented a bit further at the time.

“Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well,” he wrote on his personal Twitter page on Monday. “I’m in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon.”

Kasabian, formed in 1997, has 2.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The remaining members of the band are Sergio Pizzorno (guitar, vocals, keyboards, percussion, electronic programming), Chris Edwards (bass) and Ian Matthews (drums, percussion).

Also Read: Recording Academy Partners With, Donates $1 Million to Color of Change to Advance Diversity in Music

The group has released six studio albums to date: a self-titled debut in 2004, “Empire” (2006), “West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum” (2009), “Velociraptor!” (2011), “48:13” (2014) and “For Crying Out Loud” (2017).

Lauded for its live performance, Kasabian headlined the Glastonbury Festival in 2014.

See the band’s Monday tweet below.

Also Read: Kanye West Announces 'I Am Running for President of the United States! #2020VISION'

Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further. — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 6, 2020