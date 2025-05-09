Sony Pictures Extends Tom Rothman’s Contract as Film Chairman, CEO

Sony Pictures has renewed the contract of its film chairman and CEO Tom Rothman, continuing the executive’s tenure at the studio into a second decade. The studio did not specify how long this new contract will be extended, but it is described as a multiyear deal.

Rothman will continue to report to SPE CEO Ravi Ahuja and will oversee Sony’s entire motion picture group, which includes Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures Imageworks, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures International Productions, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films and Sony Pictures Classics.

Rothman joined Sony Pictures in 2015 after previously working at 20th Century Fox. During his time at the company, Sony’s entertainment division has gone from a $719 million annual loss in 2016 to becoming its most profitable division.

One of Rothman’s first big moves came from a historic partnership with Disney to produce a new set of “Spider-Man” films through Marvel Studios. The resulting trilogy starring Tom Holland has grossed $3.8 billion at the global box office with a fourth installment, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” due in theaters in summer 2026.

Under Rothman, Sony also signed a historic pay-one deal with Netflix that sees all of the studio’s theatrically released films get an exclusive home platform release on the streaming service.

Other major Sony releases during Rothman’s tenure include the revived “Jumanji” and “Bad Boys” franchises, the “Spider-Man” animated trilogy “Spider-Verse,” “It Ends With Us,” “Little Women,” and “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.”

Along with “Brand New Day,” Rothman will oversee the release of upcoming films like the summer horror legacyquel “28 Years Later,” the animated “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” and an extremely ambitious release of four biopics about each of the members of The Beatles, all directed by Sam Mendes and released on successive weekends in April 2028.