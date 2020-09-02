Go Pro Today

Tom Seaver, Hall of Fame Pitcher, Dies at 75 of COVID-19

New York Mets legend won over 300 games in his career

September 2, 2020
Tom Seaver

Getty

Tom Seaver, whose Hall of Fame baseball career spanned 20 years, died on Monday, Aug. 31, his family announced Wednesday. He was 75.

“Seaver passed peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19,” a press release read.

His wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne said in a statement, “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

Tom Seaver played from 1967-1986 and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992 by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He won 311 games over the course of his career, compiled an ERA of just 2.86 and struck out 3,640 hitters. He garnered 12 All-Star appearances, led the National League in wins three times, ERA three times and strikeouts five times.

He earned the nickname “Tom Terrific” and won a World Series title with the New York Mets in 1969. In their headlines announcing his death, both the New York Post and New York Daily News called Tom Seaver the “greatest” Met who ever played.

“Tom Seaver’s life exemplified greatness in the game, as well as integrity, character, and sportsmanship – the ideals of a Hall of Fame career,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “As a longtime member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, Tom brought dignity and wisdom to this institution that will be deeply missed. His love for baseball history, and for the Hall of Fame, was reinforced in 2014, when he pledged the donation of his personal baseball collection to the Museum. His wonderful legacy will be preserved forever in Cooperstown.”

