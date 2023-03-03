Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Heat’ Star, Dies at 61

Tom Sizemore, well-known actor for roles like Mike Horvath in Steve Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan,” died Friday, his manager confirmed. He was 61.

The actor’s family was advised this week to make a decision regarding “end of life matters” after he suffered a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank,” his manager, Charles Lago, said in a statement. “His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

Sizemore was found unconscious in his home around 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Lago told TheWrap earlier this week. He was transported to the local hospital an immediately admitted into the intensive care unit.

Sizemore’s history of substance abuse began at the age of 15, and the actor appeared on “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew” in 2010 after undergoing Dr. Pinsky’s program for 10 years.

Robert De Niro, who starred alongside Sizemore in “Heat,” played a role in an intervention and convinced the actor to go to rehab after the 1995 film wrapped.

The actor is also known for films like “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man,” “Passenger 57,” “True Romance,” “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Pearl Harbor” and “Black Hawk Down.”

In 2003, Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend. In 2017, he pleaded no contest to two charges of domestic violence following an arrest on suspicion of assaulting his partner.

He was asked to leave the set of “Born Killers” in 2003 when an 11-year-old actress told her mother he had touched her genitals, according to cast and crew members. After the girl’s parents declined to press charges, the actor returned to the set of the then-titled film “Piggy Banks.”

In 2005, Sizemore was caught trying to fake a urine test, and he was sentenced to several months in jail. He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in 2007. He was pulled over for expired registration stickers and then arrested for possession of “various illegal narcotics” in 2019.

More recently, Sizemore can next be seen in an episode of “Cobra Kai” as well as “Impuratus” (2022).