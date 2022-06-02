Tomi Lahren to Host New Opinion Show for Outkick Media

Tomi Lahren has a new show. The Fox News contributor will soon be hosting her own opinion program titled “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless.”

The program, which will stream on the digital platform OutKick Media, will begin broadcasting out of the company’s Nashville studio on June 20.

“I am thrilled to bring my voice to OutKick and look forward to sharing my take on the pressing issues of the day and engaging with the platform’s audience in this new role,” Lahren said in a statement.

“Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” will feature Lahren’s commentary on trending culture stories, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

The program will also incorporate her “Final Thoughts” segment, where she is known for dissecting hot topics.

Gary Schreier, Outkick’s Senior Vice President, said: “Tomi has amassed a loyal following throughout her career, and we are excited to bring her signature style and insights to our highly-engaged audience at OutKick where she will be an invaluable addition to our expanding programming lineup.”

New episodes will air on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. They will be available on YouTube and social channels, as well as Outkick.

In addition to her new show, Lahren has also been tapped as the exclusive voice of Fox News Commentary. She will produce 60-second audio features on everything from pop culture to politics to be syndicated three times per weekday across Fox radio stations.