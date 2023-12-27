‘13 Reasons Why’ Actress Tommy Dorfman Accuses Delta of ‘Human Rights Violations’ After Misgendering Incident | Video

The transgender actress deleted the video after a deluge of responses from both supporters and detractors

Tommy Dorfman
Getty Images

Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman accused Delta Airlines employees of violating “human rights” after misgendering her during a testy exchange that went viral this week.

An employee shown in the since-deleted TikTok then calls her “condescending” and threatens to have her escorted out of the airport.

Dorfman, who starred in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” uploaded a clip of the conflict to her TikTok account just before Christmas. In the video, she accuses at least two Delta staffers of repeatedly misgendering her at check-in, saying that one off-camera employee did so “intentionally.” 

According to the caption of the original clip, the incident took place at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. 

“You just misgendered me again,” Dorfman says in the video after one employee mistakenly corrects the used pronoun to “he” after initially saying “she.”

“It wasn’t intentional, but if you want to take it personal, that’s also OK,” the Delta employee said. The individual then told Dorfman she was being “condescending.”

“And if you want to continue, I’ll have Port Authority escort you out the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me,” the airline employee continued. “Which if you’d like to continue three days before Christmas, I really don’t mind.”

In the caption of the TikTok, Dorfman wrote that she didn’t “realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly.”

The TikTok has since been deleted by Dorfman after a barrage of users commented on the post, but not before the video was downloaded and re-uploaded elsewhere. Reposts gained traction on X, as well. 

In a statement to media, Delta said that the airline is “aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred.”

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

