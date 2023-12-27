Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman accused Delta Airlines employees of violating “human rights” after misgendering her during a testy exchange that went viral this week.

An employee shown in the since-deleted TikTok then calls her “condescending” and threatens to have her escorted out of the airport.

Dorfman, who starred in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” uploaded a clip of the conflict to her TikTok account just before Christmas. In the video, she accuses at least two Delta staffers of repeatedly misgendering her at check-in, saying that one off-camera employee did so “intentionally.”

According to the caption of the original clip, the incident took place at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman accused Delta Air Lines workers of committing a “human rights violation” after misgendering her during a row which went viral this week after she shared a video of the incident online.https://t.co/Cxd1B7oaSb pic.twitter.com/NNx0QFJlZx — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) December 27, 2023

“You just misgendered me again,” Dorfman says in the video after one employee mistakenly corrects the used pronoun to “he” after initially saying “she.”

“It wasn’t intentional, but if you want to take it personal, that’s also OK,” the Delta employee said. The individual then told Dorfman she was being “condescending.”

“And if you want to continue, I’ll have Port Authority escort you out the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me,” the airline employee continued. “Which if you’d like to continue three days before Christmas, I really don’t mind.”

In the caption of the TikTok, Dorfman wrote that she didn’t “realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly.”

The TikTok has since been deleted by Dorfman after a barrage of users commented on the post, but not before the video was downloaded and re-uploaded elsewhere. Reposts gained traction on X, as well.

In a statement to media, Delta said that the airline is “aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred.”