‘Morning Joe’ Calls Out Tommy Tuberville for Abortion Misinformation: ‘Don’t Respond to That Idiot’ | Video

“Every time these clowns get backed into a corner, they start lying because they know the American people are against them,” Joe Scarborough says 

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” torched Sen. Tommy Tuberville for spewing misinformation about abortion in America, telling viewers not to “respond to that idiot.” 

The Alabama republican once again justified blocking military promotions by claiming that the Pentagon hasn’t been honest about abortion policy. In an interview, Tuberville is shown saying that he asked what month abortions are permitted, claiming that “They couldn’t tell us whether it was abortion after birth,” which does not exist. 

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said this was an “outlandish reason” for Tuberville to block military promotions, “making us less safe,” as a country.  

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough chimed in saying “By the way, there is an actual term for abortion after birth. Are you ready? Write this down. It’s called Murder.”

“Abortion after birth is not abortion, it’s murder,” Scarborough continued. “Every time these clowns get backed into a corner, they start lying because they know the American people are against them.”

Brzezinski questioned “how dumb” Tuberville thinks the general public is by spreading misinformation about abortions. “This isn’t like a week-long schtick to get clicks,” the co-host continued. “He’s been blocking military promotions for months, making us legitimately less safe.”

“I feel like these stupid comments he makes is just to try and trigger us,” Brzezinski said. “I would say to women and men out there, don’t get triggered, vote.”

“Everybody in the Senate wishes he would stop this, even some of his Republican counterparts,” Brzezinski said of Tuberville.

