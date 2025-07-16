Fire Engulfs Tomorrowland Music Festival Main Stage, but Organizers Assure Show Will Go On

The Tomorrowland festival will go on as planned despite a fire destroying the main stage just days before the event.

A fire broke out on the main stage of the anticipated Tomorrowland music festival on Wednesday – a mere two days before things were set to kick off. The blaze created heavy black smoke seen in numerous social media videos and destroyed the set that reportedly took two years to build. Despite all that, spokesperson Debby Willemsen assured attendees in a statement that the festival would continue as planned.

“There’s a lot of fake news going around, but we’re definitely expecting 38,000 visitors at the Dreamville campsite tomorrow. They’re looking forward to it, and we’re looking forward to it, and we’re going to give them a warm welcome,” she said. “The festival will go ahead, albeit without the main stage. I can’t yet say how we’re going to handle that.”

There were no casualties as the 1000 employees working on the stage when the fire started all safely evacuated. The official cause of the fire remains unclear though witnesses reported hearing fireworks going off – possibly as a set test – before the smoke began.

“Cancellation was never considered, but the organizers are relying on the authorities,” Willemsen added in another statement. “If tomorrow it turns out that the site is not safe and we receive instructions from the authorities, we will follow them. Safety is always the priority.”

The Tomorrowland Festival takes place in the town of Boom in Belgium. The event takes place over the next two weekends and reportedly expects 400,000 people in attendance.